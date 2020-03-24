Apple may include better image stabilization on one of the upcoming iPhones

According to a new research note from tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the following iPhone models could introduce image offset by sensor shift, which could bring image stabilization to the ultra-wide camera. MacRumors.

According to Kuo's note, image stabilization technology could make it to a new 6.7-inch iPhone. The technology moves the image sensor inside the camera to compensate for hand movement. Image stabilization is currently only available on panoramic and telephoto lenses. For those cameras, Apple uses optical image stabilization, which uses lens movement (rather than sensor movement) to compensate for movement. It is unclear whether all three cameras will switch to sensor shift stabilization or whether some will continue to use optical image stabilization.

Kuo also points out what might be in store for upcoming iPhones. Sensor shift image stabilization will hit two or three iPhone models by 2021, he says. Then in 2022, Kuo says that at least one iPhone variant could include a 5x to 10x optical zoom periscope lens, which we've seen on other phones like the Huawei P30 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Current iPhone models have a maximum optical zoom of 2x, while the digital zoom has a limit of 10x. A higher optical zoom can preserve the quality of an image when zooming with the lens.