Anna Camp debuts new boyfriend after Skylar Astin split

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; Pitch Perfect & # 39; She makes her romance with drummer Michael Johnson public by sharing a photo on Instagram of the couple enjoying the outdoors in Joshua Tree, California.

Actress Anna camp she has found love again, almost a year after separating from her husband Skylar Astin.

The "Perfect tone"The stars parted ways in April 2019 after less than three years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized last summer (19).

Now Camp has moved in with drummer Michael Johnson, and the couple are making the most of their time alone in Joshua Tree, California, while distancing themselves socially during the current coronavirus crisis.

Camp went public with the new romance on Instagram on Monday (March 23, 2020) when he shared a photo of the couple enjoying the outdoors.

"In the middle of nowhere with anyone I would rather be with (sic)," the image captioned.

<br />

He also released a snap of two martinis, exposed in front of various protective supplies, which included a box of latex gloves, Clorox disinfectant wipes, and a pack of antiviral face masks.

"Quarantini (sic)," she wrote alongside the plugin on her Instagram story timeline.