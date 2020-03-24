Animation has not closed due to coronavirus crisis, but is slower – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLaa83d5b6e9f46ed4d2b8fa20f434c22811% %MINIFYHTMLaa83d5b6e9f46ed4d2b8fa20f434c22812%

As Hollywood production has been halted by the growing COVID-19 pandemic, there is one area that has been able to keep the lights on for the most part: animation.

Like new episodes of The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers And more, last weekend it aired, many animated series are still in production, with their creative teams working in sync from home. And voiceover jobs are among the very few opportunities for actors right now, as many in that field have recording facilities in their own homes.

%MINIFYHTMLaa83d5b6e9f46ed4d2b8fa20f434c22813% %MINIFYHTMLaa83d5b6e9f46ed4d2b8fa20f434c22814%

"Disney Television Animation is fully functioning with the team successfully working remotely," the company said in a statement to Deadline. "It took a few days to smooth out some wrinkles, but with strong studio leadership, the team of animation professionals and IT and HR support. Animation and editing are on schedule."

%MINIFYHTMLaa83d5b6e9f46ed4d2b8fa20f434c22815% %MINIFYHTMLaa83d5b6e9f46ed4d2b8fa20f434c22816% Related story TCM Classic Film Festival Sets Online Editing After Cancellation Due To Coronavirus – Update

Nickelodeon Animation Studio, another heavyweight in the genre, and CBS Television Studios also have all their ‘toon series running remotely.

Some platforms used by animators have launched efforts to keep the industry going. Used by many storyboard shows, including all 20th Century Fox television series, Toonboom gave artists free licenses for a month.

Bento Box productions, which include Bob's Burgers, Duncanville, Hoops Y Central ParkThey all have internal animators who use the Harmony program to handle reruns or new animations with a tight response time.

The individual shows are also trying to be creative. The Simpsons you're already doing virtual table reads, and other programs are likely to follow suit; the Family man the composer tries to make a remote score by having the musicians play their instruments from home; Y Bless the deer You are conducting editing sessions with the creator of the program through the Skype video.

Most of the animated shows, if not, are creating their own solution to record actors remotely. While testing, Bless the deer You are using the popular Zoom teleconferencing application to capture audio from the temporary actor to assist artists.

However, as simplified and ingenious as that sounds in the midst of a television production industry that had otherwise essentially stopped in the past few weeks, the lively process isn't going smoothly.

In fact, as lively Hollywood settles into the new normal of staying home at this time of coronavirus concerns, we hear that some shows are talking to the networks about changing new episodes every week to every other week in a Effort to ease emerging and unforeseen new strains on your systems and schedules.

The tensions stem in part from everyone working remotely.

We hear the scripts move at a fairly normal pace, but the indirect effect of separating the production teams has the process of preparing the animated series to slow down to another level, considerably. In a deeply collaborative genre where the likes of the opportune South Park And with others known to have finished new episodes less than a day before the broadcast, those tight deadlines could prove challenging in a COVID-19 reality.

"Usually everyone has to work together in a studio with the director and the review and reviews got from Person A to Person B pretty quickly," a top animation producer told Deadline. "With things as they are now, that is taking much longer and we have lost some of the ability to screen together, which also slows things down."

When it comes to speed, another major stumbling block for animated series producers working during the outbreak and "home security" calls has been residential internet connection.

When working from studios, animation productions have the benefit of long established commercial power lines for their connections. That is not the case when working from home.

In addition to the general pressure on internet providers and broadband lines that is happening with millions of Americans who are now home for the foreseeable future, the overwhelming reality is that their internet home was built primarily to buy, not to sell. .

Later, like most of us, animation production teams find it relatively quick and easy to download images and other materials. However, when it comes to uploading animated images, the process can take much longer and sometimes requires repeated attempts, another important factor contributing to a potentially condensed delivery schedule.

In this one of the most important differences between small screen animation and large screen toons could be established. "The filesize for animated movies is huge," one producer noted, "and I've heard that people have a hard time sending them between them." To that end, studios like Disney are said to be developing a job as soon as possible to initiate the power of Internet connection for their kidnapped employees or to further compress files.

Then there is the global component of the animation industry with outlets in Asia and Canada that often provide much of the material to producers here in LA "If those studios closed or their animators had to work off-site, we could have a real problem, "said a senior executive at an animation studio.

Stay ‘toon-ed.