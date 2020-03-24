Andy Murray says he has been through 'difficult' moments since he suffered a new injury | Tennis news

"I felt like I was going through the same process that I thought was on the other side. It was complicated."





Andy Murray suffered pelvic bruising during the Davis Cup in November

Andy Murray has been open about his injury problems since his return victory in Antwerp.

The two-time Wimbledon winner suffered pelvic bruising in November, which occurred just after winning the European Open in Antwerp.

Murray, 32, has yet to play this year and with the tennis season suspended until early June due to the coronavirus pandemic, he is unlikely to return anytime soon.

The former number one in the world has returned to practice, but in an interview with Main video the Scotsman has opened up to his struggles, admitting that the past few months have been "difficult."

You go into scans thinking 'if I get the wrong news about this, then it's done, so it's hard for that respect. Andy Murray

"It has been difficult. I have found these past few months in many ways more difficult than the past few years," Murray said. "I felt like I was going through the same process that I thought was on the other side." It has been complicated.

"But I've been on the court these past two weeks and it's been going well. I've been practicing for two hours a few days and (the injury) has responded well, so my fingers are kept that way."

"When you are not improving after four or five weeks off, you are thinking the worst and that jeopardizes your career," he added.

"You scan yourself thinking 'if I get the wrong news about this then it's done' so it's hard for that respect. The emotional side of thinking 'this could be'."

