Andy Cohen updates viewers on true housewife franchise amid coronavirus spread

Andy Cohen has recently updated fans on True housewives and if it will continue soon. Andy, 51, recently spoke to Amy Phillips on his SiriusXM radio show and discussed the idea of ​​releasing some of the upcoming episodes earlier than originally planned.

Andy told the show host that many of the episodes are still in the post-production phase. For example, only a certain number of them have been color corrected. According to the host, there are around 8-9 episodes finished for Real Housewives of New York City and to Beverly Hills, there are about 5.

Andy went on to say that it will take much longer because editors will work from home. "It will be a slower process, it will take longer," the host revealed. The talk show host added that if they were launched earlier, they could harm his business in the long run.

As most know, Andy was just one of many celebrities who were diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier this month. The news came out shortly after the presenter revealed that he was going to host the show from home.

And Andy was not the only celebrity who did this. Many other popular television shows sent their workers home due to fear of spreading the virus, including Dr. Oz, who made an employee test positive for the virus.

Many of the major news networks and television channels have had to temporarily close their doors due to an outbreak in their offices. For example, in New York City, Fox News had to stop working because four of its employees contracted the disease.

On March 20, the NBC president issued a statement claiming that one of his employees had died from COVID-19. Page Six was the first to report Andy Lack's statement, revealing that an audio technician working for the company died.

Andy revealed that Larry Edgeworth had been working for the company for many years and was like a "gentle giant,quot;.



