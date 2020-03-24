Andy Cohen shares the "worst part,quot; of his COVID-19 experience

After testing positive for COVID-19, Andy Cohen He admits that the "worst part,quot; of his experience is being separated from his son.

the Watch what happens live The host revealed on March 20 that after a few days of "self-quarantining and not feeling well," he discovered that he had contracted coronavirus. "As much as I felt I could get past what I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we are pinning that down for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us and we urge you to everyone to stay home and take care of themselves, "he shared.

While recovering, Cohen followed up with SiriusXM Jeff Lewis Live to share that he misses being around his son Benjamin Allen.

"I'll tell you what I know about the nanny's camera and the video, which is the worst part," she told Lewis when asked about her son, Persons. "But he is great and his babysitter (proven) negative."