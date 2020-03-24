Andrew Gillum separates from his wife after a methamphetamine scandal from a gay orgy

Twitter

The separation speculations stem from the tweets of two people on Twitter who claim to know his wife R. Jai Gillum, who shares three children with the former mayor of Tallahassee.

Andrew Gillum's gay meth controversy apparently costs him his marriage. A new report suggests that the former Florida governor candidate and his wife R. Jai Gillum are separating.

The speculation stemmed from tweets by two people on Twitter who claimed to know Gillum's wife, who shares three children with the former Tallahassee mayor. Neither Gillum, who is currently in an alcohol rehab center, nor his wife have responded to the rumors.

This came after photos of the alleged gay party he attended with other men, one of whom is openly gay, found their way out online. In the graphic images, Gillum was seen drunk and naked as he lay on the floor inside a Miami hotel room.

Plastic bags with suspected methamphetamine inside were also found in the room. The photos, which were obtained by the Police's Daily Mail under the Freedom of Information Act, showed empty beer bottles and prescription pills strewn among the trash and dirty sheets that were covered in body fluids.

Gillum, who is married and has three children, was found inside the Mondrian Hotel room last week with two other men, Aldo Mejias and Travis Dyson, on Friday, March 13, after Miami Beach Fire Rescue workers received a call about a possible overdose. The last of whom received an overdose of crystalline methamphetamine when the police found them semi-naked and disoriented.

After the news first came out, Gillum was quick to release a statement denying using methamphetamine. Gillum explained, "I was in Miami last night to celebrate a wedding when the first responders were called to help one of my friends. Although I had too much to drink, I want to make it clear that I have never used methamphetamine."

He added: "I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction our movement has caused. I am grateful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this hour."

However, Gillum has yet to address speculation that he secretly lives a gay life. If anything, the rumors only increased due to a statement by blogger Funky Dineva, who claimed to be attending Florida State University, a neighboring university of Florida A&M University in Gillum. Dineva, who is openly gay, shared that he is an old friend and advocate of Gillum, adding that there were rumors that the latter was gay during his college days.