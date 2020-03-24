Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo tease each other on TV is a must

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for the Tribeca Film Festival
In this difficult time, we could all use a little sibling rivalry … live on TV.
As the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic, famous brothers Chris Cuomo Y Andrew Cuomo he got into some playful combat while discussing the disease in New York.
During an interview on Chris's eponymous CNN show with the New York governor, the two wasted little time slamming punches against each other between serious talking points, whether they mocked Andrew's basketball skills, urging him to call his mother, remembering how they dealt with their father's curfew or deciding who the "favorite son,quot; is.
"Thanks for coming back to the show," Chris said to his older brother. "Mom told me I had to," Andrew joked.
At another point in the interview, Chris said to Andrew, "I know you are working hard for your state, but no matter how hard you work, there is always time to call Mom. She wants to hear from you, just so you know."
"I called mom. I called mom just before she appeared on the show. By the way, she said I was her favorite," the governor replied. "The good news is that she said you are her second favorite, her second favorite son."
The brothers are two of the former Governor of New York. Mario Cuomo Y Matilda CuomoThey are five children and their only children.
At one point in the hilarious back-and-forth exchange, Chris raised his famous father while claiming he was the best basketball player.
"That's what Pops said … & # 39; He is blessed in many ways, but he has hands like bananas and cannot play ball," joked the presenter.
Andrew's response? "I will take you out and whip you."
Check out some of the unmissable swaps in the clip above!
%MINIFYHTMLaa970640807dd66af420516f454e8d0413%