Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo tease each other on TV is a must

In this difficult time, we could all use a little sibling rivalry … live on TV.

%MINIFYHTMLaa970640807dd66af420516f454e8d0411% %MINIFYHTMLaa970640807dd66af420516f454e8d0412%

As the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic, famous brothers Chris Cuomo Y Andrew Cuomo he got into some playful combat while discussing the disease in New York.

During an interview on Chris's eponymous CNN show with the New York governor, the two wasted little time slamming punches against each other between serious talking points, whether they mocked Andrew's basketball skills, urging him to call his mother, remembering how they dealt with their father's curfew or deciding who the "favorite son,quot; is.

"Thanks for coming back to the show," Chris said to his older brother. "Mom told me I had to," Andrew joked.