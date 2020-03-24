Anchor made it easier to start a podcast while we're all socially estranged

Anchor, the podcast creation app now owned by Spotify, is launching a feature today that will make it easier for friends to record shows together from afar. The feature, called Record with Friends 2.0, allows people to record a podcast from their browser, even if they don't have an Anchor account. Up to five people can record at once, although the host has yet to use the Anchor app.

To start recording, the host must send an invitation link to their friends. Guests must click on that link and enter their name. It will open in your preferred browser on desktop or mobile devices, though Anchor says Google Chrome support is not yet available; coming soon."

%MINIFYHTML73e7de0db1efd93041605fc9b7755c8211% %MINIFYHTML73e7de0db1efd93041605fc9b7755c8212%

Since most of the world is social distancing or being told to stay home to limit the spread of COVID-19, people are looking for ways to connect with friends. Spotify constantly says that it wants to create tools for people to create more audio content, both with Anchor and its other SoundTrap program. The pandemic could give the world an extra boost to start creating podcast content.