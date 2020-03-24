Analysis: A Democratic Star Rises in the Twilight of the Coronavirus | USA News

%MINIFYHTMLf9921f5213aa8012197cc5e07f1eb6d311% %MINIFYHTMLf9921f5213aa8012197cc5e07f1eb6d312%

In recent days, Andrew Cuomo, the Democratic governor of New York State, has quickly reached the status of a counterpart to the coronavirus of the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

By presenting his public health orders and recommendations daily from the state capital of Albany, Cuomo has used the platform to convey objective and practical information about the pandemic to a growing audience across the country.

Fresh, calm and collected, Cuomo is seen as the spokesperson for the liberal, coastal and scientifically oriented part of America. And his civic leadership appears to offer a daily dose of measured rationality to allay COVID-19's deep fears.

Cuomo, 62, entered the national spotlight when his state became the United States' epicenter for coronavirus. The high population density of New York City provided fertile ground for its spread.

In stark contrast to Trump's often boring daily briefings, Cuomo exhibits effortless fluency with PowerPoint slides, test stats, and heartfelt personal advice. The attention lavished on Cuomo in recent days seems to be declining on Trump.

After days of conciliatory comments to the governor by the president, Trump on Tuesday changed his tone during a town hall event on Fox News and attacked the governor for failing to order medical equipment years ago. Trump also attempted to criticize the state's high infection rate by one of his top scientific advisers, Dr. Deborah Birx.

"Do you blame the governor for that?" Trump asked Birx, referring to infection rates.

Birx did not reply.

I am in love with the only man in my life right now … Andrew Cuomo. Wait, is this love after the lockdown? 😍 now, to my letters … – Michelle Collins (@michcoll) March 21, 2020

& # 39; Public health comes first & # 39;

Polls released this week show that governors like Cuomo are receiving high marks for their handling of the coronavirus crisis. A Monmouth University survey released Monday suggests that about three-quarters of Americans do you think your governor has "done a good job" dealing with the coronavirus. Only half approve of Washington's federal response.

Since 2011, Cuomo has followed in the footsteps of his father Mario as governor of the state with the largest city in the country. With sharp elbows, his personality can best be described as typical of New York: blunt, bright, and a little cheeky.

Trained as a lawyer, Cuomo began his career as a campaign manager for his father. He served as secretary of housing and urban development under former President Bill Clinton. And Cuomo became New York's attorney general before taking over the state headquarters.

His supporters beyond New York began calling him "Luv Guv,quot;, and many women on social media expressed their crush on Cuomo.

One of Cuomo's tweets posted Monday highlighted his approach to the crisis. "Prepare for the worst, expect the best. Public health comes first," he said. "This is a matter of life and death #NewYorkTough."

Supporters praise his crisp official dress and composure, referring to Cuomo's appearances as his morning "fix,quot;. And seeing that the governor broke up with his romantic partner for a long time last year, single women especially have been singing his praises.

Some are particularly in love with Cuomo's family comments about steps taken to protect the well-being of his own mother and welcome one of his three daughters home during the coronavirus storm.

Andrew's younger brother is CNN journalist Chris Cuomo, who has interviewed the governor live on coronavirus and many other topics on many occasions.

The best strategy for economic recovery should "protect older people and allow younger people to return to work," the politician told the television network. "But it can't be reactive. It can't be emotional."

Perhaps in a nod to the family's Italian-American heritage, Cuomo has released public service announcements about the need to stay at home with actors Robert De Niro and Danny DeVito.

People walk through the Nitehawk Cinema, which is closed due to the coronavirus, shortly before the & # 39; New York State PAUSE & # 39; order went into effect. from Governor Andrew Cuomo. (Andrew Kelly / Reuters)

& # 39; A completely different president & # 39;

Detractors, meanwhile, hit Cuomo's cheeky style and derogatory attitude toward political enemies, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

But as governor, Cuomo has received high marks for his accomplishments in infrastructure construction, gun control, climate change regulations, and equal pay.

His sober handling of the rapidly escalating coronavirus medical threat and the economic crisis have confirmed what sponsors have always said.

Rachel Maddow of MSNBC describes the dichotomy as "a president in Washington and a completely different president for the coronavirus crisis in New York."

Cuomo has been for weeks emphasizing final considerations on logistics, equipment and capacity. And he analyzed the fans in this "war,quot; with what missiles were in World War II.

"We now have 53,000 beds, we need 110,000 beds," Cuomo said during his briefing on Monday.

During a visit to the Javits Center in Manhattan, which the Federal Emergency Management Authority is converting into four field hospitals to accommodate 1,000 beds, Cuomo told the media: "We haven't even begun to see the influx of patients."

& # 39; That is a wave & # 39;

The governor has frankly referred to the growing cases in New York, which doubles every two to three days. "It is not a curve, it is a wave, it is a tsunami," he told his brother. "That's the perfect storm scene. The wave is going to crash on our healthcare system."

Cuomo has been highly critical of efforts to attack the virus "on an ad hoc basis," calling on Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act to speed up the distribution of essentials.

Cuomo was in and out of consideration as a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate last year. But many wonder if that possibility is again on the table.

The handsome and divorced divorced father who repairs cars as a hobby is captivating the attention of Americans everywhere, as COVID-19 devastates his condition.

At Tuesday's briefing, he spoke optimistically about recent findings on drug cocktails, plasma therapy, and antibody testing. But the news is still extremely grim.

"It is skyrocketing," Cuomo said of the coronavirus. "The vertex is higher and earlier than we thought."

"I'm not just asking you to help New York," he added. "If we learn the lesson here, we will save lives in your community."