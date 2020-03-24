Amitabh Bachchan's latest Instagram post is about fitness

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the best actors in Hindi cinema and the actor has remained relevant for more than a couple of decades. Everything he does is closely watched by his fans and currently with the crash due to the coronavirus outbreak, his followers on social media are constantly looking for some inspiration from the megastar.

The actor visited Instagram today to share a photo of himself exercising at home. He advised everyone not to leave home, but not to forget to keep fit. He captioned the image saying, "Keep the gym running … build endurance … fight fight fight! & # 39; Take a look …" In times of total lockout, you surely need to keep fit and healthy and not to forget The importance of building immunity.