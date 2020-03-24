Amid coronavirus fears, Tesla will close its factory today – BGR

%MINIFYHTML753086c1a71590611ec371669f9a938b11% %MINIFYHTML753086c1a71590611ec371669f9a938b12%

In light of the coronavirus, Tesla will shut down production at its Fremont, Calif., Plant by the close of business on Monday.

The Tesla plant was considered a non-core business, so it can only do so in "minimal core operations."

Tesla will reportedly use force shutdown to perform factory updates.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

With the entire state of California still closed due to the coronavirus, only essential operations can remain functional. As such, the only business locations that can remain open in the state include supermarkets, banks, gas stations, pharmacies, and laundries. However, for a time, it seemed that Tesla would be able to keep production at its Fremont, California plant running at full speed, despite the request.

Tesla's brashness in this regard probably shouldn't come as a big surprise given some of Elon Musk's recent statements about the virus. Recall that the CEO of Tesla a few weeks ago called coronavirus panic "silly,quot; and then said that "the damage from coronavirus panic far exceeds that of the virus itself."

%MINIFYHTML753086c1a71590611ec371669f9a938b13% %MINIFYHTML753086c1a71590611ec371669f9a938b14%

Finally, Tesla late last week finally announced its plan to shut down production at its Fremont plant amid a tornado of criticism. Production will end specifically at the end of business on Monday in order to achieve an "orderly shutdown."

%MINIFYHTML753086c1a71590611ec371669f9a938b15% %MINIFYHTML753086c1a71590611ec371669f9a938b16%

Although production will stop on Tuesday, the company can continue "minimal core operations," a general category that includes the following according to the Alameda County Department of Public Health:

The minimum activities necessary to maintain the value of the company's inventory, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits, or for related functions. The minimum activities necessary to facilitate company employees to continue working remotely from their residences.

So where does that leave Tesla? Well, according to a report by ElectrekTesla plans to use the mandatory shutdown to implement factory updates and upgrades that, if all goes according to plan, will make production much more efficient once the coronavirus is finally controlled by the state.

The report says in part:

The company can still use a small workforce at the factory and plans to make improvements to its production lines. At the Fremont factory, Tesla was already planning some major expansions to increase its Model Y production capacity.

Tesla's plans in this regard appear to be much more ambitious than the state's "minimum basic operations,quot;, so it will be interesting to see how this all unfolds.

Incidentally, Tesla in a press release last week said it has enough cash on hand to resist the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our cash position at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 was $ 6.3B before our recent $ 2.3B capital increase," Tesla explained. “We believe that this level of liquidity is sufficient to successfully navigate a long period of uncertainty. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, we had approximately $ 3B worth of credit lines available, including working capital lines for all regions, as well as financing for the expansion of our Shanghai factory. "

Image Source: TierneyMJ / Shutterstock