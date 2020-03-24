Amazon just unlocked a ton of kid-friendly content, making it completely free during the COVID-19 pandemic with no primary membership required

Millions of children around the world are home from school for at least other weeks, and some won't return to school until this fall, and parents and caregivers must keep children entertained and busy all day, every day. . To help with this monumental task, Amazon Prime Video has raised the pay wall to 44 children's and family shows.

According to Variety, content for kids and families that was previously only available with a paid Amazon Prime membership is now free to anyone with a free Amazon account.

Ready, set, current! All Amazon customers can now enjoy a selection of shows for children and families at @PrimeVideo free. To get started, visit https://t.co/MNOsnZ92Qq! pic.twitter.com/mUBNJGsjcn – Amazon (@amazon) March 24, 2020

Programs that will be available include original Amazon series like Just add magic, Pete the cat, Y If you give a cookie to a mouse. There are also select seasons of the PBS Kids shows Arthur (Season 10), Daniel Tiger's neighborhood (Seasons 1 and 2), Odd Squad (Season 1 to 3), Caillou (Season 1), Cyber ​​purchase (Season 1), and Dinosaur train (Season 1 and 2).

Other titles include Costume Search, Lost in Oz, The Dangerous Children's Book, Insect DiariesY Creative galaxy. Amazon also has the option for Prime members to subscribe to PBS Kids and unlock all their children's programming for just $ 4.99 per month.

Programming is available to Amazon customers worldwide, however the availability of specific titles will depend on geographic location. In the UK, content includes Peppa Pig Y Holly's little kingdom.

Anyone who wants to access the free content must first sign in to Amazon with their free account, and the company has established a home page for all free content. There are three categories to choose from: Shows for preschool children, Shows for children from 6 to 11 years old and PBS Kids.

Amazon has taken things even further with its affiliate IMDb by offering more than 80 free family movies, with commercials, on IMDb TV. Those titles include: Shrek Forever After, Scooby-Doo: The Movie, Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, Stuart Little, Short Circuit, Rugrats Go Wild, The Muppets Take ManhattanY Muppets from space.

Amazon Prime Video is the largest streaming service to date to provide free content in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shudder has extended its free trial offer to attract new customers, while Disney + has rushed titles like Frozen II Y Ahead to the broadcast site three months ahead of schedule.



