Allstate, Geico, Liberty Mutual and USAA extend deadlines and offer payment plans in the midst of a viral pandemic

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) took us all by surprise, and as we strive to keep our lives as normal as possible, companies across the country are giving far more grace than usual.

We previously reported that Sprint, T. Mobile, AT,amp;T, Verizon and Comcast promised not to disconnect services for the next 60 days. Fortunately, it appears that auto and home insurance companies are following suit.

Geico, Liberty Mutual, USAA and AllState have created options to make things easier for their clients as we get through this difficult time.

Geico You are suspending your default payment policy during this viral pandemic. This will run until April 30, 2020.

According to the Geico website, "While many things may feel beyond our control, we are focusing on what we can." For our policyholders who are unable to make a payment due to COVID-19, we want you to know that we are here to assist you. Effective immediately, we are pausing the cancellation of coverage due to non-payment and the expiration of the policy until April 30, 2020. We hope this can give you peace of mind, our policy holders.

We also understand that everyone's financial situation may be different. We are dedicated to working with you, including flexible payment plans and / or special payment plans once normal billing resumes. "

Liberty MutuaI am giving up fees and extending the deadlines to customers who have been affected by the viral pandemic.

“We have empowered our employees to work with each individual customer to provide them with the personalized support they need. For auto and home insurance customers who are negatively affected by the coronavirus, we are expanding payment dates and waiver rates. Please Contact Us if we can be of help. "

Allstate You are allowing customers to request a special payment plan that allows them to skip two monthly payments without penalty.

According to the website, "Clients facing financial challenges can now request a special payment plan that allows them to delay payment of the auto and property insurance premium for 60 days without penalty."

USAA is offering payment arrangements for auto, property, life and health insurance. They are also waiving late fees. Deductibles or copays will also be waived and / or refunded for tests related to Coronavirus.

"We encourage members who may be affected to communicate to discuss how we can be of assistance, including:

Special Arrangements for Payment of Auto and Property Insurance Premiums and Waiver of Late Fees

Special payment agreements for life and health insurance policies.

Deductible exemptions and / or refunds or copayments for tests related to Coronavirus for members who have USAA Medicare Supplement Plans

Special programs to help our members with consumer loans, credit cards, and mortgage assistance options and more, depending on their situation. "

As more companies announce how they are helping their customers, we will keep you informed, Roomies.

Source: https: //www.forbes.com/sites/advisor/2020/03/20/coronavirus-sparks-extended-insurance-payment-grace-periods/#7fc5a6485f8d