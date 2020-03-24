"All social events must stop, period,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Denton County Judge Andy Eads announced a stay-at-home order for the county to take effect at midnight.

"Sometimes you have to decide between two bad choices, and I choose the life-saving side," said Eads.

The "stay home,quot; order means that residents will only be allowed to leave their homes by "essential,quot; means, which may include buying groceries, seeking medical care, or going to jobs that are still open.

%MINIFYHTML8af338b7e426b9ff7301e38e4a0d363b13% %MINIFYHTML8af338b7e426b9ff7301e38e4a0d363b14%

There were six more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County this week, bringing the county total to 36 cases.

%MINIFYHTML8af338b7e426b9ff7301e38e4a0d363b15% %MINIFYHTML8af338b7e426b9ff7301e38e4a0d363b16%

Collin County Judge Chris Hill also ordered residents to "stay home,quot; due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 was ordered to stay home for at least 14 days unless they leave for medical treatment. The 14-day period begins on the first day that symptoms begin to appear. People with symptoms are also told to stay home for at least 72 hours without the use of medications after those symptoms have improved.

Hill's order is an extension of a disaster declaration that was already in effect for Collin County.

Dallas, Denton, Hunt, Tarrant and Rockwall counties have issued "stay home,quot; orders.