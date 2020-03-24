All-Americans Consensus: Garza, Toppin, and More Show Us How Unexpected became the Norm

If you want to get an idea of ​​what we all lost with the cancellation of the NCAA 2020 Tournament, you can watch replays of previous tournaments on CBS Sports or CBS Sports Network.

Or you can invest just a few moments of your time and take a look at this list:

Luka Garza, Iowa

Markus Howard, Marquette

Myles Powell, Seton Hall

Payton Pritchard, Oregon

Obi Toppin, Dayton

These are the five members of this year's consensus All-America men's basketball team. That was completed when the National Association of Basketball Coaches joined Sporting News, the Associated Press and the Association of Basketball Writers of the United States, the four organizations that used to participate in the official NCAA consensus team, by publishing his list of honored players.

We had told them throughout the season that this was an extraordinary year in college basketball, given the number of teams to climb to the top of the polls (a record seven) and the number of surprises that commonly occurred.

The list of all Americans in the first team could be even more dramatic evidence of how unusual it was last season.

Here's why: Garza is Iowa's first first counselor since Charles Darling in 1952. Powell is Seton Hall's first since Walter Dukes in 1953. Pritchard is Oregon's first since John Dick in 1940. Toppin is the first. … from Dayton. Only Howard had a recent predecessor to his school: Dwyane Wade, in 2003.

Garza has been named Player of the Year by various media organizations, including Sporting News, ESPN and Stadium. Toppin was named AP Player of the Year. Nor did any school produce a national player of the year.

Almost nothing was expected about this season, so of course the list of all Americans is also rare.

Kansas, the No. 1 team in the final AP poll, as well as computer rankings at KenPom.com, placed two players on the consensus second team: center Udoka Azubuike and point guard Devon Dotson. Azuibuike narrowly missed being a first member of the consensus; It was named to the first team by USBWA and NABC.

It is possible that having two of these players would have allowed Kansas to cut the 2020 edition of March Madness and claim six easy wins for the school's fourth NCAA championship.

The Jayhawks would not have been easy for anyone to beat, but as it had unfolded this season, the unexpected seemed almost inevitable.