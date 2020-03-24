Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma confront people who abandon their pets.

Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma are two Bollywood actresses who surely show the way to millions of fans for different things. While their performances are loved on the big screen, their personalities also adore their personalities off-screen, as these substantial women always speak their minds and stand up for what they believe. Today, the actresses went to social networks to talk about the cruelty faced by animals during the coronavirus outbreak.

Several pets have been abandoned and Bollywood divas posted about it on their social media accounts and objected. While Alia urged fans not only to maintain good hygiene for themselves but also for their pets, she added: "If you are sick, avoid direct contact with them. But please keep your animals. Love them. Take care of them. With everything that happens in the world around us, we could all make some extra love from our furry companions. "