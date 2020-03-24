Alec Baldwin refused to kiss Hilaria for six weeks after they started dating

%MINIFYHTMLa81cda4596437acfa447c236a780030111% %MINIFYHTMLa81cda4596437acfa447c236a780030112%

Talking to her actor husband in an episode of & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39 ;, Hilaria Baldwin reveals that she showed great restraint at the beginning of their romance.

Alec Baldwin They spent six weeks dating his now wife, Hilaria, before kissing the yoga instructor, even though he knew he wanted to marry her.

The actor showed great restraint at the beginning of their romance, ending the perfect dates with a handshake.

"She shook my hand for six weeks and didn't kiss me when we met. True story," Hilaria explained as she chatted with her husband during a recently recorded episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", which aired on Monday (March 23, 20).

"He said all these things to me like 'I'm going to marry you. I'm going to spend the rest of my life with you. We're going to have a lot of children …' and then he would shake my hand at the end of the night ".

"I didn't want you to think I just wanted to have sex with you," he "30 rocks"explained the star.

"Hey, look, it worked," Hilaria joked.

The couple married in 2012 and have four children together.