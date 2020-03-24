Aid Fund for Members of the Producers Guild of America launches amid closure – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML5b04de450f604c5a8f54673352864c4311% %MINIFYHTML5b04de450f604c5a8f54673352864c4312%

The Producers Guild said Tuesday that it created the Producers Guild of America Members Relief Fund, where qualified members who need emergency financial help due to the coronavirus crisis can apply for up to $ 1,000 in aid.

The PGA said the fund, managed by The Actors Fund, was seeded with a $ 100,000 gift from former guild president Mark Gordon. Donations are accepted at actorsfund.org/PGA. To apply for help, go to actorsfund.org/am-i-eligible-help.

"The financial well-being of our members is constantly on our minds as we navigate an unknown crisis in our industry," union presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said today. “We are grateful for the generosity of Mark Gordon and other donors who have made this fund a reality. The Guild is committed to creating and identifying solutions for our members as quickly as possible in these uncertain times, and we cannot thank The Actors Fund enough for moving quickly with us.

“Regardless of today's challenges, the PGA is prepared to do everything in its power to help our fellow PGA members weather this storm together. We invite anyone looking for a way to support those affected by the crisis, including online producers, associate producers and freelancers, to consider making a donation. ”

Last week, the PGA announced a three-month extension to members who are unable to pay their dues, waiving fines and fine charges while benefits continue during the current pandemic. He also said he was postponing his annual conference production that is scheduled for June 6 and 7 at Fox Studios.