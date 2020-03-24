AI: Investigators use AI to find old bombs from the Vietnam War – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLfbcc099b0c050a943ad509725542005911% %MINIFYHTMLfbcc099b0c050a943ad509725542005912%

Researchers have used artificial intelligence (AI) to detect bomb craters from the Vietnam War era in Cambodia from satellite imagery, in the hope that they may help find unexploded bombs in the near future.

The new method increased actual detection of bomb craters by more than 160 percent over standard methods, they said.

The model, combined with declassified US military records, suggests that 44 to 50 percent of the bombs in the study area may remain unexploded.

"Until now, attempts to find and safely remove unexploded landmines and bombs, called demining, have not been as effective as needed in Cambodia," said study researcher Erin Lin of Ohio State University in the U.S.

For the findings, published in the journal PLOS One, the researchers began with a commercial satellite image of an area of ​​100 square kilometers near the city of Kampong Trabaek in Cambodia.

The area was targeted for carpet bombardment by the US Air Force. USA From May 1970 to August 1973.

The researchers used a type of artificial intelligence called machine learning to analyze satellite images for evidence of bomb craters.

The study involved a two-stage process. In the first stage, the researchers used algorithms developed to detect meteor craters on the moon and planets. That helped find many potential craters, but it wasn't good enough.

The researchers said the bombs create craters similar (though smaller) to those created by meteorites.

The second stage of the process is based on the complexities of how bomb and meteor craters are different.

The computer algorithms developed by the researchers consider the new characteristics of bomb craters, including their shapes, colors, textures, and sizes.

After the machine "learned,quot; how to detect true bomb craters, one of the researchers verified the computer's work.

According to the study, the human encoder found 177 true bomb craters.

The first stage of the researcher's model identified 89 percent of true craters (157 of 177), but also identified 1,142 false positives, crater-like features not caused by bombs.

The second stage removed 96 percent of the false positives and lost only five of the actual bomb craters. Therefore, its precision rate was around 86%, identifying 152 of 177 craters.

This proposed method increased actual bomb detection by more than 160 percent, according to the researchers.

