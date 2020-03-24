Afro-jazz legend Manu Dibango lost the battle with the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML51e127b4a9ea5d11396224af86df668411% %MINIFYHTML51e127b4a9ea5d11396224af86df668412%

Afro-jazz legend Manu Dibango has died after contracting the coronavirus, Covid-19.

The 86-year-old Cameroonian saxophonist, best known for the 1972 hit Soul Makossa, passed away on Tuesday (March 24, 20), his editor Thierry Durepaire told Agence Presse France.

"He died early this morning in a hospital in the Paris region," said Durepaire.

A message on the star's official Facebook page confirmed that his death occurred after contracting coronavirus.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who died on March 24, 2020, at the age of 86, in addition to covid 19," the statement said. "His funeral will be held in strict privacy, and a tribute to his memory will be arranged whenever possible."

The musician pioneered Afro-jazz, fusing funk with traditional Cameroonian music.

"Soul Makossa" became popular after DJ David Mancuso found a copy at a Brooklyn West Indian record store and played it at The Loft parties, licensed by Atlantic Records and hitting 35 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Dibango was also a member of the seminal Congolese rumba group, African Jazz, and has collaborated with people like Fela Kuti, Herbie Hancock, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, King Sunny Ade, and Don Cherry.

In 2009, he sued Michael Jackson Y Rihanna, accusing them of borrowing the song "Mama-say, mama-sa, ma-ma-ko-ssa" for their 1982 song "Wanna Be Startin & # 39; Somethin & # 39;" and his 2007 hit "Don & # 39; t Stop the Music".

Agence France-Presse reported that Jackson had previously admitted that he had borrowed the line and reached an out-of-court settlement, and that when Rihanna asked permission to test it, he allegedly approved the request without contacting Dibango in advance. The Afro jazz star's claim was reportedly declared inadmissible.