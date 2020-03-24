Afro-jazz legend Manu Dibango dies after contracting coronavirus | Cameroon News

The famous Afro-jazz star Manu Dibango died after contracting the new coronavirus, as announced by his representatives and the official Facebook page.

The 86-year-old Cameroonian, best known for the 1972 hit, Soul Makossa, is one of the first world stars to die as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

"He died early this morning in a hospital in the Paris region," said his music editor Thierry Durepaire.

A message on his official Facebook page confirmed that his death occurred after hiring COVID-19.

"His funeral will be held in strict privacy, and a tribute to his memory will be arranged whenever possible," the message said.

Funerals in France have been limited to 20 people who are in the closest circle of the deceased due to a blockade to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The saxophonist was one of the pioneers of Afro-jazz and he also fused funk with traditional Cameroonian music.

His biggest hit was the B-side of a song supporting the Cameroonian soccer team at the African Cup of Nations, but it was picked up and popularized by New York DJs.

In 2009, he accused Michael Jackson of borrowing one of his hooks for two songs from the legendary album, Thriller. Jackson settled outside of court.