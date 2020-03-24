Advertisers are creating new business models from the ashes of cancellation – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLdc98801da6ed06905694681e52896fbc11% %MINIFYHTMLdc98801da6ed06905694681e52896fbc12%

Editor's Note: With full recognition of the general implications of a pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives, destroyed global economies and closed international borders, Deadline & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with the myriad consequences of seeing a great industry screech stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to diminish in the short term.. If you have a story, email [email protected] News Info.com.

When the premiere of Tichina Arnold's new Netflix movie The main event It was canceled due to coronavirus closures, its publicist Lana Walker refused to admit defeat. Despite the fact that he is currently facing the potential collapse of the advertising industry as he knows it, with no events on the calendar, he began to think creatively to give his client what they deserved. Teaming up with Jen Birn of boutique advertising firm Simply Jen Creative Consulting, they formed a plan: a virtual premiere.

Using Netflix Party, a new exclusive Google Chrome plugin that allows you to simultaneously watch Netflix with friends on separate screens, Arnold's premiere will go ahead, in a whole new way. On April 10, she'll invite a group of friends and media to her Netflix party. It is even sponsored. "We thought, a dinner and a movie," says Birn, "so I asked Postmates and they are going to sponsor the dinner."

This is the new advertisement against the coronavirus. Providing a vital bridge between creatives, the press and the consumer, advertisers' daily bread is very frequent at events. And suddenly, all of that is gone.

"Adapt or die," says Jane Owen, who runs her Los Angeles-based boutique firm Jane Owen PR. Owen has lost almost all his work. "It was a bloodbath," she says. "In about five hours I lost 100% of my business." Given his clientele, which included a film company in Cannes, a concert in Iceland, and a festival in Scotland, finding some kind of virtual solution was not really an option.

With his entire family affected by an alleged coronavirus case (they were denied the test), Owen is struggling to recoup some income. "We have had a fever of 104 and have been very ill, but I am trying to find other ways outside of events to earn money." I am trying to be inventive. Now I am working with a company that helps find royalties for actors that have not yet been recovered from smaller countries in Europe. It's something I've never done before, but you have to try to adapt. "

She has been discussing hosting virtual events, but says the logistics of planning larger online meetings is difficult. "No one knows how to organize these things. How could I get the number of people I would need to log in at the same time? If it's going to be VR, how do you get people to access the headphones? The idea is great, but the logistics is not there yet. ”

Fortunately for Walker, taking junkets online has become a viable option. Working as a team with the Association of African American Film Critics (AAFCA), they will organize a virtual meeting this Thursday with Arnold for both The main event and to Clover, a movie that comes out on VOD. "I thought, how do we continue to build all the tools we used to use as advertisers to help them spread the word," says Walker, "to let them know that we are not in a silo? So the first thing that occurred to us was:" We have to launch some newspaper articles. "

Walker plans to do a full tour with these virtual junkets in the future. "You watch everyone doing cocktail chats at Zoom," she says, "people who do all these meetings. I said, 'There's room for us to take a virtual tour.' You can record it, you can do a podcast, you can do whatever you want. "

After 20 years of working in advertising and marketing in Los Angeles, Owen has found this start-up experience very humbling, but ingenious. She is making contact with clients, rewriting press releases, doing the things she did when she was just starting out in business. And she's more concerned with people who may not have a way to stay in business. "What about people who do things for events," she says, "how are they going to survive? People who print steps and reruns for premieres, or who physically produce the sets, lights, or decorations? I'm lucky to that there is a percentage of my business that can still be done by email. "

For Birn, who also immediately lost customers at the closings, it's not just about finding solutions for the events, but also thinking about new ways to market the brands she represents. "Brands can't sponsor events right now," she says, "which is a huge loss of consciousness for them, so instead I'm sending brands directly to talent and the media in small care packages. Then they are sharing on social media (social media), because no one has content, so that's coming out. "

Birn is also targeting the music industry, which is full of canceled concerts and tours. She sees ways to make it work in the future. Global Citizen's "Together at Home" online concert series in association with the World Health Organization has become very popular amid self-isolation. Niall Horan, Common, Coldplay and John Legend were the first to adopt the program that uses live Instagram. "I think brands will eventually start sponsoring those concerts," says Birn. Right now, it's Global Citizen, which is great, but it will eventually be a brand. "

Her mobile software client Geene was ready to launch an immersive 360-degree experience at Cannes Lions, the now-postponed annual advertising and marketing festival that takes place a few weeks before the film festival. "We were going to do a great thing to really showcase the technology, and we can't do it now and that would be the big reveal."

But there is a positive side there. Instead, Geene partnered with digital marketing agency Pretty Big Monster and Disney and launched an AR home mobile experience with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Anyone can see it now, no festival attendance or sophisticated equipment required. And Birn points out that mobile experiences can gain a solid foothold in the marketing space now. There has been widespread acceptance of virtual experiences like Zoom meetings during these closings, therefore marketing plans like this AR experience could be adopted more than they would have been before.

Walker says the innovative and adaptive plans advertisers are making right now could bring something good for low-budget productions in the future. With lower overhead and more accessibility in the virtual world, a durable and accessible marketing space for independent film and television could evolve. "To quote Jeff Goldblum (in Jurassic Park), life finds a way, "she says." This is going to level the playing field for VOD, for streaming, because now you can make it virtual in the living room, and that income can go somewhere else. I think For companies that don't have hundreds of thousands of dollars for marketing, or millions, I think this might give the little one another chance and take him to the people's room. "

Will the advertising business return to normal? And if so, will real life events still be a big part? "I think there will always be events," says Birn. "But I don't know what's going to happen to something like Coachella, for example. I think it will be a while before people feel comfortable getting back into big crowds. I think there will eventually be movie premieres, there will still be brilliant things." .