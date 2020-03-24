Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas counties await coronavirus orders to stay home

%MINIFYHTMLbb48fbaba8e6484625841f9e6223891111% %MINIFYHTMLbb48fbaba8e6484625841f9e6223891112%

The Tri-County Health Department, which serves more than 1.5 million people in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties, is preparing a "stay home,quot; order, which is likely to take effect on Thursday.

At 5 pm. On Tuesday, Denver began a stay-at-home order that effectively closed the city for at least two weeks, with some exceptions, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

.@TCHDHealth prepare a similar, but not identical, "stay at home,quot; order to Denver. The difference will be that the Denver order expires on April 10, while the TCHD order will last until April 17. Details of the final order are still being drafted. It is expected to take effect at 8 am on Thursday. – AuroraMayorMike (@AuroraMayorMike) March 25, 2020

The Tri-County order would encompass an area of ​​3,000 square miles that includes 26 municipalities.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, whose city is on the Tri-County network, said Tuesday night on Twitter that he expects the next order to be "similar,quot; to Denver's, "but not identical."

Coffman said he expects the Tri-County order to take effect at 8 a.m. Thursday and will likely run through April 17. However, the Denver order will expire April 10, but it could be extended.

Tri-County Health held a COVID-19 City Council telephone meeting on Tuesday night.

