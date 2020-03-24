Home Local News Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas counties await coronavirus orders to stay home

Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas counties await coronavirus orders to stay home

The Tri-County Health Department, which serves more than 1.5 million people in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties, is preparing a "stay home,quot; order, which is likely to take effect on Thursday.

At 5 pm. On Tuesday, Denver began a stay-at-home order that effectively closed the city for at least two weeks, with some exceptions, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

