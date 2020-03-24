A strange sentiment for Patriots fans: uncertainty in the quarterback

%MINIFYHTMLe21d300f3ebc3285500eb1298ef9b60411% %MINIFYHTMLe21d300f3ebc3285500eb1298ef9b60412%

The vast majority of us have forgotten what it is to worry about their own team's quarterback situation, if they are old enough to worry.

Think about it. When was the last time there was any reason to worry weekly about the Patriots quarterback game?

Was it in 2001 when Brady took care of an injured Drew Bledsoe in Week 2? Briefly, but Brady demonstrated his proficiency fairly quickly. If you remember, you remember that the pace of the Patriots' offense changed for the better the moment he took over.

Maybe in 2008, when inexperienced Matt Cassel took over after Brady broke his knee in Week 1? He figured it out pretty quickly, thanks to a super-talented supporting cast that included Randy Moss and Wes Welker.

I suppose it could have been in early 2016, when Brady was suspended for his role in Deflategate and Jimmy Garoppolo's level of competition was still a mystery, but we knew it was something he had to endure for just four games, and Garoppolo quickly demonstrated. be a joy to see

I guess the sarcastic among you could say it was last season, when the offense sputtered and some of the blame fell on Brady. But even when he went back to a certain point at age 42, I doubt many of you are concerned enough to choose the Titans to beat the Patriots in the first round.

Was Brady as good as he ever was? Of course, no. Was he a problem? Most teams would love to have such problems.

The truth is, the last time Patriots fans really had to worry about the situation as a quarterback was probably in the middle of the 1993 season. No. 1 rookie general team Bledsoe suffered a knee injury, initially He was fearful, but it turned out to be a sprain, and officer Scott Secules started four games, leading the Patriots to their first win of the season in Bledsoe's absence.

Upon returning, Bledsoe began to show encouraging signs that he was going to live up to No. 1 overall turnover and that Bill Parcells had made no big mistake in taking over Rick Mirer, the No. 2 overall pick who had an excellent season of Rookie for the Seahawks.

At the end of the 1994 season, when Bledsoe went 45 for 70 for 426 yards in a Week 11 overtime win over the Vikings (the first of seven consecutive wins to load in the playoffs), it was clear that the present and the future in the quarterback were set. All these years later, Bledsoe's legacy is the second best quarterback in franchise history. There is no shame in that.

The Patriots have been blessed as quarterbacks for nearly three decades. The Jets, meanwhile, have started 26 quarterbacks since 1993, including Mirer at '99. The Dolphins have started 25, and the Bills 23, including Bledsoe and Cassel.

In the same span, the Patriots had a start of seven quarterbacks: Brady, Bledsoe, Cassel (15 games in & # 39; 08), Garoppolo (twice in & # 39; 16), Jacoby Brissett (twice in & # 39; 16 after Garoppolo got hurt), Secules and Scott Zolak (a start in '95, two plus a playoff game in '98). That's.

I'm not suggesting that the Patriots are about to return to the dark days of 1992, when Zolak, Hugh Millen, Tommy Hodson, and Jeff Carlson (whom I can't remember at all) started at least two games. Reports are good for sophomore QB Jarrett Stidham, and with Belichick and Josh McDaniels on his corner, he won't be ready to fail. I was able to see him start and have a season similar to Cassel's in 2008, albeit with less talent around him.

But right now it's a mystery, one that has only thrown four NFL passes. We don't know if he can play until we see him for an extended period. Heck, we don't even know right now what the Patriots are trying to be. They're not going to tank, Belichick hates that, but they do have familiar holes on offense (they need at least two tight ends) and some new ones on defense (with linebackers Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts all moving forward). )