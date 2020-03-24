A Snapchat-owned location app has just added a leaderboard that compares who stays most at home.

%MINIFYHTMLb4def875f7b5a6a1f2fcbfcc769451d511% %MINIFYHTMLb4def875f7b5a6a1f2fcbfcc769451d512%

A Snapchat-owned location-sharing app has created a way to gamify social estrangement with a leaderboard that compares who between you and your friends spends the most time at home (via TechCrunch)

The app, Zenly, generally encourages sharing your location for things like meeting friends, but going out with people could go against restrictions that foster social estrangement and help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. So in a twist Zenly can now show how much you and your friends are not Take to the streets with your new leaderboard to stay home.

%MINIFYHTMLb4def875f7b5a6a1f2fcbfcc769451d513% %MINIFYHTMLb4def875f7b5a6a1f2fcbfcc769451d514%

The leaderboard classifies the five friends who stay the most at home, and if you stay at home as much or more than they do, you'll be part of those top five. For a leaderboard to appear, you'll need to add at least one friend who has a "home,quot; on Zenly, the company said. The edge after the original publication of this article. Having a "home,quot; in the app can take a few days after you join and give you access to your location so the app can discover your daily patterns and where your home might be.

%MINIFYHTMLb4def875f7b5a6a1f2fcbfcc769451d515% %MINIFYHTMLb4def875f7b5a6a1f2fcbfcc769451d516%

I couldn't make a leaderboard because I joined the app today. But here are some Zenly screenshots of the leaderboard and two other cards Zenly generates: one showing how much of the day you've spent at home, and one showing a streak of how long you've been home:



Grid view













Zenly co-founder and CEO Antoine Martin also shared a screenshot of a leaderboard in this tweet:

Zenly also offers a handy map overlay that can show the number of coronavirus cases in a state or country. When you touch one of the emoji, it will show the number of confirmed cases and recoveries (although the five or more emoji I clicked on showed information that was last updated yesterday).

Update March 24, 3:57 p.m. ET: Added Zenly context and screenshots.