A penguin named after Zion Williamson is the good news we need

The New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is likely to earn many honors in his career, but none will be like the one awarded to him by the Audubon Nature Institute.

The organization, which runs a zoo and aquarium in Louisiana, named a penguin after Williamson followed the teen's generous vote to cover the salaries of all Smoothie King Center staff for the next 30 days.

Williamson's promise came after the NBA season halted amid the coronavirus pandemic; The first general election in the 2019 draft eased some of the financial pressure on the Pelicans' on-court staff.

In light of that act of kindness, there is now a penguin named Zion who might one day find the real deal. The Audubon Nature Institute invited the basketball prodigy and his younger brother, Noah, to visit the creature.

"Hello @Zionwilliamson and @PelicansNBA, meet Zion! During these difficult times, you have embraced the community with a truly remarkable act of generosity," read one tweet.