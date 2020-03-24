A man has just committed suicide trying to prevent coronavirus infection – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLecdae81602e793892909ae2a101ef1db11% %MINIFYHTMLecdae81602e793892909ae2a101ef1db12%

Drugs that treat malaria and other medical conditions, including chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, have seen a surge in popularity after President Trump described them as possible cures for COVID-19.

A man in Arizona now died as a result of self-medicating with a substance that sounded like chloroquine after learning of possible treatment for the new coronavirus infection on television.

Others in Nigeria suffered an overdose of antimalarials, prompting the government to issue warnings on the drug.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are the topic of conversation in the city right now, as many people mistakenly view them as miracle cures for the new coronavirus that is devastating the world. It's all due to the fact that President Trump bragged about these possible COVID-19 treatments during a press conference, adding that he felt good about them. It didn't matter that Dr. Anthony Fauci, Trump director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tried to downplay the president's comments during the same briefing, saying the evidence is anecdotal and that "no statement can really be made. definitive about it. " He added that clinical trials would be needed before anything is determined. But the damage was done. We already have cases of people dying after buying the commercial antimalarial treatment and using it at home to try to prevent a coronavirus infection.

Before we continue, let's make it clear to everyone: Don't buy any medications you may be trying right now as COVID-19 therapies. Experimenting with chloroquine or any other treatment in an attempt to avoid infection can cause serious harm or even death. Always follow the doctors' directions and let them decide if experimental therapies are required.

%MINIFYHTMLecdae81602e793892909ae2a101ef1db13% %MINIFYHTMLecdae81602e793892909ae2a101ef1db14%

It all started a few days ago when a limited French study revealed promising results for hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil). The same doctors also combined Plaquenil with an antibiotic called azithromycin, a combo that seemed to dramatically shorten the recovery time in patients with COVID-19. The French government, however, said more evidence is required.

%MINIFYHTMLecdae81602e793892909ae2a101ef1db15% %MINIFYHTMLecdae81602e793892909ae2a101ef1db16%

This was even before Trump's statements about the fight against malaria, which made it famous around the world. The WHO reportedly included chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine therapy in its coronavirus medication megatrial only because of the drug's popularity.

Trump's praises have been heard around the world, prompting Nigerian authorities to issue a warning about chloroquine after three people in the country suffered a drug overdose. CNN reports that pharmacies in Nigeria have taken advantage of the frenzy and that the price of the drug increased more than 400% in a matter of days.

Now, a man in Arizona died after ingesting what he thought was chloroquine in an attempt to avoid contracting the new coronavirus. "I saw him sitting on the back shelf and I thought, 'Hey, isn't that what they're talking about on TV?'" His wife said. NBC News. "We were afraid of getting sick." It took them 20 minutes to experience unexpected symptoms. The woman said she first felt "dizzy and hot,quot; and then started vomiting. Her husband began to develop respiratory problems and was rushed to the emergency room where he died.

It turns out that the couple, both in their 60s, took an additive called chloroquine phosphate that is used to clean fish tanks, not the antimalarial they saw on television.

That's an unfortunate case that shows you shouldn't self-diagnose any medical condition, let alone take unproven treatments in an effort to avoid it. Always call your doctor, especially if you suspect that you have been infected with the new coronavirus. Also, although some people took a chloroquine overdose or ingested a substance that sounded like the right medication, the medication may still work in coronavirus therapies. The point is, we don't know for sure, and any treatment must be prescribed and observed by trained medical professionals.

A man from Los Angeles believes that the drug saved his life, Fox 11 LA reports. He was admitted to the hospital, where doctors confirmed that he was infected. He ended up with oxygen in the ICU and after a week he was told that the doctors couldn't do anything else for him. It was then that the man requested hydroxychloroquine treatment, and the doctors agreed. He recovered, showing no fever or pain, and was able to breathe again. Doctors think it was his immune system that defeated the infection, but the man, who was told that his death was imminent, believes it is the new drug that saved him.

This is precisely the kind of anecdotal evidence that could prompt some people to take matters into their own hands and deal with it at home. Again, please don't kill yourself.

Finally, we will add that only a vaccine can prevent COVID-19 and there is currently no vaccine available. One could be approved and ready to use next year, at best. Other medicines that could be used to treat the disease will not work. prior to the virus has infected your body, so do not try to take anything to prevent infection.

Image Source: Anut21ng Photo / Shutterstock