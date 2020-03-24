A $ AP Rocky hangs on Tyler, the creator on live Instagram about his flirtatious question

WENN / Instar

The A $ AP Mob star abruptly ends his conversation with the Odd Future member after Tyler repeatedly asks him to show what he's wearing, while Rocky just wants to talk about music.

A $ AP Rocky Y Tyler the creator I tried to connect and fight their boredom by going to Instagram Live together, but the fun didn't last long. Their conversation ended after just three minutes when hit creator "F ** kin & # 39; Problems" seemed upset when rapper "Yonkers" got flirtatious.

After the Odd Future Gang Gang: Kill them all Star successfully added Rocky to their IG Live, the two struck up a comical conversation about the coronavirus before Tyler showed off his outfit in the mirror. Curious about his friend's style, he asked the "Fashion Killa" artist about his own outfit.

"What are you wearing?" Tyler, whose real name is Tyler Gregory Okonma, asked Rocky. Clearly not interested in the subject, the Harlem rapper replied, "Hey bro, chill out bro! C'mon bro, it hasn't even been a minute yet. You're already going crazy. Relax your limbs, man."

Tyler then muttered something that seemed to be, "I'm alone." When Rocky asked what he was saying, the Grammy-winning artist smiled and asked the A $ AP Mob member again what he was wearing. Rocky replied, "Are you going to have me live for troll n *** like?"

When Tyler asked her about her outfit again, Rocky threatened to hang up. "No, no, no, no, no, I'll fuck with you," Tyler said. "I have bad asthma, so I will die if I have a crown."

Rocky changed the subject by talking about Tyler's music, which he recently joked on Instagram. But the openly gay rapper kept pestering ex-boyfriend of Iggy Azalea about her outfit. "I'll touch something if you show me what you're wearing," Tyler said to his friend.

Rocky then warned him, "Now I'm hanging up," and this time he really did, abruptly ending the hilarious interaction of the two rappers.

Despite their short conversation, fans found their interaction entertaining. "Tyler, the Creator and ASAP Rocky talking about coronavirus on Instagram Live has to be the most fun I've seen all day," wrote one person who republished. the video On twitter. Another commented, "This is the cutest shit I've ever seen."