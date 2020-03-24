92 Chadian soldiers killed in 'deadliest' attack for Boko Haram | Chad News

%MINIFYHTML77e6538de28be3fc527ef436a64e3f1e11% %MINIFYHTML77e6538de28be3fc527ef436a64e3f1e12%

At least 92 Chadian soldiers have been killed in the deadliest attack by the armed group Boko Haram against the country's military forces, President Idriss Deby said on Tuesday.

"We lost 92 of our soldiers, NCOs and officers," the president said of The attack on Sunday night in Boma.

%MINIFYHTML77e6538de28be3fc527ef436a64e3f1e13% %MINIFYHTML77e6538de28be3fc527ef436a64e3f1e14%

"It is the first time that we have lost so many men," he added, after visiting the scene of the incident in Lac province, which borders Niger and Nigeria.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML77e6538de28be3fc527ef436a64e3f1e15% %MINIFYHTML77e6538de28be3fc527ef436a64e3f1e16%

The attack on soldiers on the Boma peninsula lasted at least seven hours, and reinforcements sent to help were also reached, a soldier told the AFP news agency.

He said 24 army vehicles were destroyed, including armored vehicles, and Boko Haram took the stolen weapons from the military in speedboats.

"The enemy has heavily hit our defenses in this area," said a high-ranking officer.

The attack is part of an expanding armed campaign in the vast and swampy Lake Chad area, where the borders of Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria converge.

Boko Haram launched an armed campaign in Nigeria in 2009 before beginning forays into its eastern neighbors.

On Tuesday morning, the Nigerian army reported that dozens of Nigerian soldiers were also killed in the north-eastern state of Borno, near the border with Chad.

The attackers used rocket-propelled grenades and other heavy weapons in the attack on the village of Gorgi on Monday night.

It was not immediately clear who the attackers were, but Boko Haram fighters and West African ISIL Province (ISIS) groups are active in the region.

Boko Haram has intensified its attacks in recent months on the islands of the Lake Chad Basin.

Since 2015, countries in the area have cooperated in the Joint Multinational Force, a regional coalition that participated around Lake Chad with the help of local residents formed in vigilante groups.

The Boko Haram armed campaign for a decade so far has killed 36,000 people and displaced nearly two million in northeast Nigeria, according to the United Nations.