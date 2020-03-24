7 new cases of coronavirus reported in Long Beach bring the total to 28 – Up News Info Los Angeles

in town on Tuesday, with a total of 28.
According to officials of the 28, five of those people have recovered.
Long Beach officials say the city's total cases include one of two students at Cal State Long Beach.
The other student who tested positive is not a Long Beach resident, authorities said.
The two students are currently in self-isolation off campus, and anyone who had close contact with them was notified by health officials, said Dr. Kimberly Fodran, the university's chief medical officer.
As of Monday, one person had died in Long Beach, marking the city's first coronavirus-related death. The patient was a woman in her 50s with underlying health problems.
The city maintains its own health agency, separate from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
For up-to-date information on the coronavirus, visit longbeach.gov.
