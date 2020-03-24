5G Network: China's IT Ministry Urges Faster 5G Deployment – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML06a81f3d1ea4748deeab40aa4aa5e74e11% %MINIFYHTML06a81f3d1ea4748deeab40aa4aa5e74e12%

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) released a comprehensive document on Tuesday urging localities to accelerate the construction of 5G networks and applications to minimize the impact of the coronavirus.

The directive comes as China continues its aggressive expansion of the 5G network, which was halted when the coronavirus outbreak halted construction of base stations in February and fiber-optic factories ceased production.

In a part of the 18-point directive, the agency urged local authorities to build 5G smart medical systems and "optimize and promote the application of 5G in the fight against the new coronavirus epidemic."

%MINIFYHTML06a81f3d1ea4748deeab40aa4aa5e74e13% %MINIFYHTML06a81f3d1ea4748deeab40aa4aa5e74e14%

The directive also calls on authorities to develop virtual reality 5G applications for the related automotive and industrial sectors.

%MINIFYHTML06a81f3d1ea4748deeab40aa4aa5e74e15% %MINIFYHTML06a81f3d1ea4748deeab40aa4aa5e74e16%

Beijing has long considered that building 5G should be a strategic priority, following its relatively late establishment of 3G networks.

MIIT said the country installed 130,000 base stations in 2019.

Analysts expect that number to rise to more than 600,000 this year as investment continues despite the disruption of the coronavirus.

Speaking in a profit call last week, China Mobile President Yang Jie said the operator will build 250,000 base stations this year and dedicate 100 billion yuan ($ 14.13 billion) to 5G investment.

Throughout the coronavirus slowdown period, many local governments in China have committed to 5G related projects.

In March alone, the provincial governments of Guangdong, Guizhou, Yunnan, Hebei, and Fujian set goals to build tens of thousands of 5G base stations by the end of the year.

