50 Cent says that people & # 39; will get fat & # 39; in the middle of the quarantine

WENN / Instar

In a magazine interview, the rapper also urges people who skip spring break in the United States to return to their families and stay home amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

50 cents it has urged spring breakers in the United States to return to their families and stay home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As World Health Organization (WHO) officials continue to advise people to practice social distancing and stay home in an attempt to prevent the spread of Covid-19, he told star 50 "In Da Club" Real name Curtis James Jackson III Wall Street Journal magazine that "there are no safer options here."

"There isn't much. I guess when I want to go to the gym I will go to a track and run away. Still, you know what they say, keep your social distance. Be aware of that." explained.

The "Power"The star continued to encourage fans to be mindful of their fitness while self-quarantining, adding," Many people are not making adjustments, so they will just sit at home and put on weight. They will get fat. "

And the 44-year-old also had a few words of choice for those who ignore health officials and head to the Florida beaches, despite being told to stay indoors and avoid large social gatherings as the outbreak passes. .

"People don't hear alarms, they only see fires," he said. "A lot of them in South Beach and stuff like that, when they go out they just think 'It's spring break. It's my time to have fun' rather than consider what's really going on right now." "Go home so you can have another spring break sometime!" the star pleaded. "Do you want this to be your last spring break? What the hell, brother? It's not safe, I don't understand."