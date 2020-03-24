50 Cent quotes his song & # 39; Heat & # 39; to warn rappers about gang related lyrics

%MINIFYHTMLd6214920c6134d9af3ef78c9fd66b1f211% %MINIFYHTMLd6214920c6134d9af3ef78c9fd66b1f212%

The spitter & # 39; In da Club & # 39; reminds other rap stars that prosecutors can use rap lyrics as evidence in court against artists as he sheds light on Drakeo the Ruler's legal battle.

50 cents want other rappers to learn from Drake the RulerThe criminal case. Using his 2003 song "Heat" from the debut album "Get Rich or Die Tryin & # 39;", hit creator "In da Club" warned his fellow rappers through an Instagram post that his lyrics related to gangs could be used as evidence in court against them.

On Monday, March 23, the 44-year-old MC shared a screenshot from The Conversation article that sheds light on using rap lyrics to incriminate Drakeo. In the caption, he quoted the lyrics to his song: "I told you in 03 / I do what I have to do / I don't care if I get caught / the prosecutor can play this damn tape in court / I'll kill you HEAT."

The Kanan Stark of "Power"happened to share with his followers" (This is not new) if you say crazy on these records, they will use it. if you are in a gang in song then you are in the gang when the accusation turns silly. LOL ".

The Conversation article included a headline: "Prosecutors increasingly use rap lyrics as evidence in court." He discussed the ongoing Drakeo case in which investigators used his lyrics from "Flex Freestyle" from his 2017 album "So Cold I Do Em" to prove his guilt in the accusation that he shot from a motor vehicle.

In a recent interview, Drakeo expressed frustration at his case that forced him to face a second life sentence. "This shit has been going on forever, bro," he confessed to Genius. "It's not the way people think, where it's like, 'Oh! If he said this in rap, he will.' The rap game is not as gangster as people think. This shit is for entertainment. "

"When I said, 'RJ was tied up in the back of a car,' was RJ tied up in the back of the car? They take this shit too literally. It's not that serious," said the rapper. . the real name is Darrell Caldwell, he continued. "When these idiots are destroying schools and destroying cars, I bet they're not listening to rap music when they're doing that shit."