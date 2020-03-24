50 Cent doesn't want people to put on weight during quarantine

50 Cent is concerned about the COVID-19 outbreak, but it seems the rapper is more concerned with the weight-gaining population than if they catch him or not.

"I feel like there are no safer options here. Not much. I guess when I want to go to the gym I will go to a track and just run away. Still, you know what they say, – [a] keep your social distance. But many People are not making adjustments, so they will just sit at home and put on weight. They will get fat, "he told WSJ magazine.

50 has always prided himself on looking good and in good shape, so it's not surprising that he wants everyone to look their best.

50 wants them to follow the rules and stay home.

"The news is all corona. It's all coronavirus. People don't hear alarms, they only see fires. Many of them in South Beach, when they go out, they just think: 'It's spring break, it's time to have fun,quot; , instead of considering what is really happening right now. Go home so you can have another spring break sometime! "He added.