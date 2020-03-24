50 Cent doesn't want people to put on weight during quarantine

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

50 Cent is concerned about the COVID-19 outbreak, but it seems the rapper is more concerned with the weight-gaining population than if they catch him or not.

"I feel like there are no safer options here. Not much. I guess when I want to go to the gym I will go to a track and just run away. Still, you know what they say, – [a] keep your social distance. But many People are not making adjustments, so they will just sit at home and put on weight. They will get fat, "he told WSJ magazine.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here