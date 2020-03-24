4 Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputies test positive – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – Four Santa Clara County sheriff's agents tested positive for the new coronavirus, sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

Three of the deputies were assigned to the custody bureau and one to the patrol bureau. Two of the cases were confirmed on Sunday, one on Monday and the fourth on Tuesday.

Sheriff's officials said three of the deputies are quarantined at home and another is in stable condition at a hospital.

The sheriff's office is working with the county health office to prevent further exposure within its force and facilities.

As of Tuesday morning, Santa Clara County has 375 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 16 deaths. The county has been particularly affected by the virus, accounting for 16 of the 40 deaths reported in California so far and all but four of the coronavirus deaths in the Bay Area.

On Monday, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen reminded the public that the refugee order will apply and that companies that do not comply with the order could be prosecuted for a variety of charges.

