4 more residents and employees test positive for coronavirus at a retirement center in Arlington, where the resident died of COVID-19

– The Texas Masonic Retirement Center said Tuesday that 210 employees and residents tested negative for COVID-19, but four tested positive.

This after a resident died and then tested positive for COVID-19.

"The employees who tested positive had already isolated themselves at home long before the test and their condition is improving," Gary Blair, the facility's superintendent, said in a statement.

Residents, who live in the independent living areas, remain isolated and their condition is also improving, he said.

All of the residents had been isolated for a week before the test.

"We ask for your continued prayers and expressions of concern as we go through this challenging time with those who are so dear to our hearts," said Blair.

