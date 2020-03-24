& # 39; Wonder Woman 1984 & # 39; and & # 39; In the Heights & # 39; will be rescheduled amid the coronavirus crisis

%MINIFYHTML24d90132863774d03b9fe2b9842957d311% %MINIFYHTML24d90132863774d03b9fe2b9842957d312%

While the release of the sequel to & # 39; Wonder Woman & # 39; Approximately two months from its original plan, the film adaptation of the Broadway show has been postponed indefinitely.

The highly anticipated "Wonder Woman 1984"Y"In the heights"These are the latest films to be postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

The 2017 sequel "Wonder Woman"has joined rescheduled box office hits like"No time to die","Black widow"Y"F9"and now it will hit screens in mid-August.

The original release date for the film was June 5.

"When we gave the green light to 'WW 1984' it was fully intended to be seen on the big screen and we are pleased to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will bring the film to theaters on August 14," Toby, President of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group. Emmerich said in a statement. "We hope the world is in a safer and healthier place by then."

Meanwhile, the film adaptation of the Broadway show "In the Heights" has also been removed from the studio's release list. Initially scheduled for June 26, it has been postponed indefinitely.