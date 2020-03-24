& # 39; We are dying & # 39;: residents regret attacks in northern Mozambique | News

Djapo Mario, a 43-year-old vendor, woke up to the sound of gunfire as armed fighters attacked Mocimboa da Praia, a city in northern Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province and its military headquarters.

"We started hearing gunshots. They (the attackers) clashed with the police. They assaulted a police station and put their flag on it. We had to stay home and hide," Mario told Al Jazeera.

The assailants destroyed houses, destroyed public spaces, and erected barricades along important highways. It was unclear how many people died or were injured, as most of the residents were still in hiding, and the government had yet to assess the situation.

The attackers were in control of the city until Monday night when Mozambican authorities said the fighters were evicted.

But residents are still in shock and trying to accept the attack.

"It seems that things are calmer today (Tuesday) but the fear persists. I am afraid to go to work, but I am a merchant and I depend on it to feed my family. I have two children, ages five and six." Said Mario .

"We are afraid. It seems that this part is not Mozambique. We are dying and nobody is doing anything. We were at the seat of government and there are not many agencies here to help us," he added.

"I'm still here. I have nowhere to go."

Increasing attacks

Mozambique Police Commander Bernadino Rafael called for calm.

"Defense and security forces are doing everything possible to restore order in Mocimboa da Praia. We ask people to remain calm," he told journalists in the capital Maputo.

This was the boldest attack in Mocimboa da Praia, 90 km (56 miles) from a major liquefied natural gas project worth approximately $ 60 billion.

Monday's attack was one of several in Cabo Delgado claimed by a shadow armed group, Ahlu Sunnah Wa-Jama, or "followers of the prophetic tradition."

The group has killed hundreds and displaced thousands since it launched attacks in October 2017, according to the medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

More recently, the armed group ISIL (ISIS) has claimed responsibility through its media, although there has been no independent confirmation of a link.

Ahlu Sunnah Wa-JamaThe attacks were initially dismissed as isolated acts of banditry, but the frequency of the attacks has been increasing.

Ryan Cummings, a political and security risk analyst, said: "The increase in attacks reflects the state's failure to adequately reduce the Islamist insurgency."

"The militant group has also employed improved weaponry and demonstrated an evolved tactical commitment," he told Al Jazeera.

The northern Mozambique region is home to one of the world's largest recent gas discoveries, where Exxon Mobil Corp, Total and other energy companies have established operations.

"It seems that this war is taking place because of gas. If so, I prefer that we do not have gas to live safely," said Mario.

Exxon and Total recently called for more troops to protect their facilities in the north.

Government forces have struggled to contain the attacks despite President Filipe Nyusi's promises to stop the violence after he was sworn in for a second five-year term in January.

"Although extremist attacks have not led to any direct act of violence against the interests associated with the liquefied natural gas industry, concern about the threat posed by militants to the nascent sector is likely to increase," Cummings said.

"The state security services must prioritize between the Cabo Delgado insurgency, the armed threat posed by the Renamo military junta, post-cyclone reconstruction, and any measure implemented in the country in light of the COVID detection- 19 Borders of Mozambique, "he added.

President Filipe Nyusi has promised to stop the wave of attacks in the Cabo Delgado province (Armando Franca / AP)

Forced displacement

According to the United Nations human rights agency, some 100,000 people have been displaced due to the increase in attacks in the Cabo Delgado province in the past two years. Many have fled to islands with little infrastructure.

Human rights group Amnesty International has called on the government to step up efforts to protect civilians from further attacks.

"We are not aware of the measures implemented to care for those displaced by the attacks, since the government does not recognize the problem. NGOs cannot enter the conflict area," said David Matsinhe, Amnesty researcher for South Africa. , said.

"There are allegations of human rights violations, such as extrajudicial killings of innocent civilians accused of helping to incite insurgents. The government does not want embarrassing information to come to light, such as about this attack, because that information would betray the weakness of the government, their inability to control the situation, " Matsinhe additional.