& # 39; Just Another Indian & # 39;: Surviving Canada's Residential Schools | Indigenous rights

In the third in a five-part series on racism and reconciliation in rural Canada, Al Jazeera explores the legacy of the country's residential schools.

Alberta, Canada – Alsena White, 67, is illiterate. She manages with the help of her children and grandchildren.

%MINIFYHTML88fd27f03e409350a3b1bfcfa8b845e911% %MINIFYHTML88fd27f03e409350a3b1bfcfa8b845e912%

Alsena was taught at the Blue Quills Indian Residential School near St Paul, Alberta. From age five to 16, he lived in the federally funded school, which ushered in one grade after another. However, no one seemed to notice or worry that he could not read or write.

"(For them) I was just another Indian," he says of the Catholic nuns and priests who administered their education. Leaning forward slightly, as if to make sure it's safe to speak, Alsena continues, "I tell people that I spent 10 years in jail even though I never committed a crime."

More than 50 years have passed since she felt enslaved within the walls of the school, but memories still haunt her.

Some of them had been deleted, he explains. But they returned with a vengeance years later, plunging her into fear and anxiety. Others he has carried with his whole life.

Blue Quills University, formerly a residential school, in St Paul (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; You go to hell & # 39;

"There is a girl inside me who was severely abused, tormented and said 'you're going to hell'," she says, sitting on the Cultural Hall at the Boys and Girls Club at your local Saddle Lake Cree Nation Reserve. The club serves youth from the reserve, providing social support and resources.

The circular room is painted bright yellow and represents a traditional circle to share, an important part of the Cree way of life, offering a safe space to exchange stories, resolve disputes and encourage healing.

A small circular table contains a container for stains and other ceremonial items. A trickle of smoke rises from the burning sage and sweet grass as the aroma fills the room.

The objective of residential schools, according to the Canadian Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), was to remove the influence of the parents (spiritual, cultural and intellectual) of the children and assimilate them into the society of the settlers.



The TRC was launched in 2008 as part of the Indian Residential Schools Liquidation Agreement (IRS), which saw billions of dollars paid to alumni in compensation for mistreatment, sexual and physical abuse.



It was an initiative ordered by the federal government with "the hope of guiding and inspiring the peoples and Canadians of the First Nations, the Inuit and the Metis in a process of truth and healing that leads to reconciliation and renewed relationships based on the mutual understanding and respect. "

& # 39; They threw my name out the window & # 39;

Alsena recalls the fear that she and other children in Saddle Lake would feel toward the end of each summer. The federal government ordered their parents to deliver them to the Catholic Church on the reservation, where farm trucks were waiting to return them to Blue Quills Residential School. If the parents refused, they faced arrest and imprisonment.

Alsena recalls how the children were "loaded as cattle,quot; on the trucks and drove the 25 km (15 miles) to school, where they would stay until the following summer.

It was a survival game from that point on, she says. Driving alone was dangerous: trucks were crowded, there was only one chain to hold on to, and children often ended up with broken bones from the fall.

Alsena stands at the place that was her designated place, when she was a student and called by a number instead of her name (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

Alsena says she never felt love at school. In fact, she never felt human. Until she was 13, she was known as number 11. From 13 to 16, she was number 39.

"I was not Alsena. They threw my name out the window," she says.

Sometimes, however, French-speaking nuns called her for something other than their number. "Dirty wild," remember what they said. To this day, she says she despises the French language.

They had the mission of "civilizing the Indians," he explains, "… changing our language, changing our religion, changing us as people believe."

Talking Cree was prohibited at school. The punishment was beaten on a leash, scolded and made to miss a meal. But the students talked about it secretly anyway.



Children would find ways to help others be punished for breaking that rule and others. Later that day, in the basement of the old school, Alsena hits an old steel vertical pipe. "If you play like that," he explains, "the girls could hear us upstairs."



"Certain knocks would mean 'I'm coming to give you some food'," he says of how they sneak food into friends who had been sent to bed hungry.

Alsena also remembers meetings in what was called the "living room," the room where parents could visit. The visits were on weekends, but Alsena's parents could only do so when they could find a trip, since they did not have their own car. That was only a few times a year. But even when I could see them, the meetings were awkward because their parents spoke little English and with a nun and a supervising priest nearby, she couldn't speak to them in Cree.

"They were always looking at us," she says.

Alsena instilled a feeling of shame about who he was and where he came from.



Priests and nuns worked in the name of a holy God and, as a child, Alsena struggled to understand the God of the Moniyaw (White Man).

"I hated God," he recalls with a shudder. "I thought, 'Why is there a real evil God? Why a God who makes you feel terrible about being a native person?'



"Why is there a God who doesn't care about your feelings at all?" He adds sadly.

A museum exhibit shows students from residential schools in Saddle Lake, Alberta (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

Memories of abuse

When Alsena was in her 50s, she met a lawyer who worked with survivors from residential schools. The federal government was compensating survivors of residential schools as part of the CVR, and the lawyer wanted to know if Alsena had been abused at school.

She told the lawyer about the physical and verbal abuse she had suffered. But she was sure that she had not experienced any sexual abuse. Then later that day, he had a flashback.



"I was sitting on my bed, putting away the clothes; the memories came back," she says. "I saw what happened to me. I was looking into the air, in my bed, reliving memories. I remembered what happened to me … and I started screaming. I was crying and I thought 'what the hell?'



The long-repressed memory that Alsena remembered was of being teased by a nun.

Through long, heavy breaths and tears, Alsena describes the abuse, one incident in particular, when she was eight years old and a nun bathed her.

Curtains reflecting the colors of the medicine wheel (white, red, black, and yellow) hang from the windows of the old residential school (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

"I don't want people to forget,quot;

In 1971 Blue Quills Residential School became the first in Canada to be turned over to an indigenous group to administer. The federal government was moving to phase out schools, and Blue Quills was to be closed. However, the residents of Saddle Lake and the surrounding indigenous communities proposed that they take over the building for the education of indigenous students. The federal government agreed, after about 300 people participated in a protest at the school.

One of those who participated in the sit-in was Charles Wood, a former manager of the Saddle Lake gang.

"We have been told that the native culture was not good and that our customs were not good pagan rites for so long that we had a hard time believing we were good enough (to run our own schools)," he recalls.



"But one night, one of the elders got up and asked, 'How many of you have studied until the 12th grade?' No hand appeared. So how many of you have studied until the 9th grade? "A few hands. The old man said," Almost none of us can claim to have received an education. But the white man, the clergy, has been in charge of our education for more than a century. We can't do anything worse than them. "

The group reached an agreement with the federal government and were given control of the school.

A museum exhibit shows RCMP souvenirs and a model of the Catholic Church where residential school students would be picked up by trucks (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

Now it's a First Nations University, offering post-secondary education, mainly to indigenous peoples. It also welcomes people from all cultures to study the visions of the indigenous world.

The Blue Quills vision statement says that "a primary objective is to promote a sense of pride in indigenous heritage and to regain traditional knowledge and practices." It is governed by seven appointed board members, each representing one of the seven nearby First Nations communities: Beaver Lake, Cold Lake, Frog Lake, Whitefish Lake, Heart Lake, Kehewin, and Saddle Lake, plus an elder from Saddle Lake. First Nation.

Aesthetically, not much has changed in the three-story expansion, Red brick building originally built in the 1930s. Brown and white and black stairs checkered tiles stay the same.

Dorms once had rows of wire cribs used as beds. They were cold, lonely, often terrifying places to sleep, Alsena recalls. But if someone was caught moaning in the night, they could be punished, she says. And sometimes that meant being carried and teased.

In the basement, there is a strong musty smell. The walls are crumbling and debris is everywhere. In one of the basement bathrooms, you can still see a number 39 above the place where Alsena once kept her toothbrush, mug, face cloth, and towel.

Sometimes he gives tours of the school to groups of indigenous and non-indigenous peoples who want to learn about what happened in those places. Reactions are varied, she says. But many times, people cry.

"That's good, because I want you to feel," he says, pointing to his chest, to the place where his heart is. "I don't want people to forget. I want to leave them with an emotion. A feeling. Something to take with them."

Alsena believes that sharing her experience helps her and others heal.

However, not everyone has a chance to heal. Because not everyone came out alive. It is estimated that more than 6,000 children died in Canada's residential schools during the years they operated, the majority due to neglect, illness and abuse. According to the National Post, there were no death lists at Blue Quills Residential School.

Despite this, Alsena says she remembers hearing about a student who was beaten to death by a member of the Blue Quills clergy, but that such stories were often covered up, he adds. Some children were buried in unmarked graves on residential school grounds. Others were listed as "disappeared,quot; or "discharged." And some parents were never told what happened to their children.

The CVR established a Missing Children and Unmarked Burials Project in "a systematic effort to record and analyze deaths in schools, and the presence and condition of student cemeteries, within the regulatory context in which schools were intended to operate "

Frozen in time

When Alsena She returned to school the first time about 12 years ago, to help a friend retrieve art supplies from inside the building, she says she felt ready to enter the space that had long been the site of her nightmares.

But when he passed a closet in the basement, he felt a gust of wind.

"I stopped dead in my tracks and cried and cried. It was like my feet were glued to the floor."

She felt frozen in time, she says.

Her friend hastened to comfort her, and Alsena was brought back to the present.

"I felt something let me go, and I walked away," she says.

Alsena brews tea at home in Saddle Lake (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

Alsena finds comfort in knowing that she has recovered what the school tried to take from her.

When he returned home at age 16, he surrounded himself with his culture and language, learning from his mother and grandfather.

"I would go to the bush with my mother. We sat and talked to the old women (old men), and we ate sandwiches together. I loved it," he says. "My mother showed me how to find medicine and which plant was good for what. My grandfather taught me culture and encouraged me to speak my language."

She is still fluent in Cree.

Family photos at Alsena's house (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

She became an expert in plants collected from the lands of her traditional territories and is known in her community as a medicine assistant. "I don't like people to refer to me as a & # 39; woman healer & # 39; because they think I like witchcraft," she says, laughing at how people can confuse her role as nature teacher with being a witch. .

"So, I say that I am a medicine assistant. I know medicines, which ones are good for the healing of our Mother Earth."

Alsena knows that she very well could have followed the path of addiction, as many survivors of childhood trauma do, and did so for a short time. She fell into a cycle of alcoholism and dysfunction when she was young, but when she was 24, she had changed her life.

He did it for his three children and future generations, she says.

"I was sick and tired of living the way I lived, of all the things that happened to me. I thought, 'I'm going to make a better life for myself,'" she says.

Alsena has been sober for over 40 years.

Alsena with her horse, Tiny Dancer, at her home in Saddle Lake; she loves animals (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

Stages of healing

But not all survivors have done so well. Healing is a journey that can take many twists and turns, Alsena explains, and respects every stage other survivors find themselves in, including intergenerational survivors who bear the trauma of their parents and grandparents.

"Others are in their own stages of healing, and that's fine. Some people don't like to talk about what happened, and that's fine, too. But I do talk about it, it's helpful."

According to the CVR Final Report, published in 2015, residential schools had lasting effects, including health problems, substance abuse, death and suicide rates, criminal activity, and the breakup of families and communities.

"For over a century, the central goals of Canada's Aboriginal policy were to eliminate Aboriginal governments; to ignore Aboriginal rights; to terminate the Treaties; and, through a process of assimilation, to make Aboriginal peoples cease to exist as distinct legal, social, cultural aspects, religious and racial entities in Canada. The establishment and operation of residential schools were a central element of this policy, which can best be described as cultural genocide, "the report reads.

Reconciliation in Canada is still in its infancy.

Alsena's Horse, Tiny Dancer (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

Last year, the senior pastor of St. Paul's Roman Catholic Cathedral Parish, Gerard Gauthier, wrote a letter to the St Paul Journal about why he thought residential schools were not "so bad." He received a backlash online after posting the letter on the Facebook page of the local diocese.

Since then, Gerard has attended a monthly reconciliation group in St Paul. He says it is an effort to show his support for renewed relations with indigenous peoples.

However, he maintains his opinion on residential schools.

"People are exaggerating when they say everything is wrong," he told Al Jazeera during a phone interview.

"They (indigenous peoples) would still be in the Stone Age, and we would be living a good life if we didn't teach them to read."

Gerard leads a congregation of 600. He says that Saint Paul struggles with racism, but believes that it is connected with fear.

"It is fear of each other. There is an element of fear in me. They (indigenous peoples) could tell me 'oh, he is just another priest'," he says.

For Alsena, nothing good came out of his time at Blue Quills.

Over the years, she has found healing and reconciliation by reconnecting to her First Nation identity and by spending time in her ancestors' lands, the land where she wants to live and, one day, die and be buried. For her, it is a beloved place.

"I never want to be anywhere else. I've been to other countries, and Canada-Saddle Lake is where I want to die. I don't want to move … This is where I am safe. This is where I know the land, free from the laws of White man ".

Last May, Alsena received an Esquao Award from the Institute for the Advancement of Aboriginal Women for her dedication to culture, her work in traditional health care, her knowledge and her role model for her community. The award is considered the most prestigious of its kind in Canada for indigenous women.

One of the CVR's conclusions was that attempts to force assimilation failed, in part due to the resistance and resistance of many indigenous communities, and survivors such as Alsena.