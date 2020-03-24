& # 39; Endless in sight & # 39;: death, pain and anxiety in Italian hospitals | Europe

%MINIFYHTMLff5d567351ebc89c032ce118a7c716f111% %MINIFYHTMLff5d567351ebc89c032ce118a7c716f112%

Names marked with an asterisk * have been changed to protect identities.

Turin, Italy – It is 5 in the morning and Annalisa Baldi is about to start her shift in a COVID-19 ward at the Cremona hospital, southeast of Milan, in Lombardy.

In her usual uniform and surgical mask, the 34-year-old nurse heads to the dressing room to get ready.

Wash your hands well with a special disinfectant and put a protective suit on top of your clothes. She puts on a pair of gloves.

"Until the end of my shift, these gloves become my skin," Baldi told Al Jazeera. "I wash and disinfect them whenever I can. I also add more layers of gloves throughout the day."

Two masks, one for his own protection and the other to protect patients, diving goggles and a cap complete his armor.

Today in her neighborhood, there are 66 people between 50 and 70 years old. There are also some younger patients.

"This virus not only affects older people with underlying conditions," said Baldi, adding that the large hospital is primarily dedicated to the emergence of the coronavirus.

At 5:30 a.m., medical staff rush through the wards.

Nurses draw blood, monitor patients' oxygen levels, and administer medications, while doctors begin the first rounds of inspections. Intensive care specialists organize consultations and x-ray tests are done at the pace.

To avoid contagion, direct contact with patients is avoided whenever possible.

"You need to do everything you can at once, in your rooms," says Baldi. "This includes helping patients to drink. This may seem like a small detail, but when patients wear fixed continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, helmets, and face masks, an opportunity to drink is essential."

Anna Baldi has written & # 39; Nurse Anna & # 39; in her protective equipment so that patients can easily identify her (Courtesy: Annalisa Baldi)

Only patients with high fever and who need significant levels of oxygen are currently hospitalized in Italy, where until now 6,820 have died from the virus it has infected 69,176 people.

In addition to monitoring high respiratory rates and shortness of breath, medical staff reviews arterial blood gas tests, which measure the percentage of oxygen in the blood.

A patient's condition can change immensely every day.

Oxygen values ​​can drop very fast, requiring intubation and intubation time for patients with COVID-19 that is long: 20 days on average.

"This is a new and different patient. Doctors and nurses are outdoing themselves. It is extremely emotional to be a witness," said Baldi.

She believes that she has probably had coronaviruses, like many of her front-line colleagues, but that her symptoms were unnoticeable.

The percentage of healthcare workers infected in Italy is more than double the number recorded during the epidemic in China, more than 5,000 since the outbreak began in February, in part due to a shortage of protective equipment.

Public health experts say that if all doctors were tested, the actual rate of infection could be so high that it would prevent hospitals from operating.

In Bergamo, at least 6,000 citizens are currently infected, making it the province of Italy, and the most affected in the world in percentage terms.

Hundreds have died there. Ambulance sirens continually sound through the silence of the city during closure.

The vast Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo has the largest intensive care unit (ICU) in Europe.

Roberto Cosentini, the hospital's first aid coordinator, said the pandemic feels like a "viral earthquake."

"It is as if we have a new telluric shock every day, with dozens of new patients suffering simultaneously. Now the difficulty is moving patients who have improved slightly to make room for those with more serious conditions," he told local media. .

Patients are like candles that start to flicker, before weakening and finally going out. Wheezing and shortness of breath precedes death. Enrico *, Italian doctor in Bergamo

Enrico * is a hospital specialist in coronavirus wards.

Like Baldi, he believes he has had the virus, although he shows few symptoms. Doctors in the hospital now have the necessary protective equipment.

"The disease is unpredictable. Patients are like candles that begin to blink, before weakening and finally going out. Wheezing and shortness of breath precede death. Patients with various underlying conditions are not brought to ICUs. We do our best. to accompany them gently in their deaths, "he said gravely, adding that there was great sadness around him.

"They are afraid, they are alone and isolated. It is unbearable to see them die like this. It is devastating to call their families," he said.

But with some hope, he noted the number of patients who were discharged. Nationwide, of nearly 70,000 infected people, more than 8,000 have recovered.

Valentina *, an anesthesiologist at an ICU in Milan, said that while her team had protective equipment, her colleagues at other hospitals in the city continued to see patients only in surgical masks.

"We are exhausted, both physically and psychologically," he told Al Jazeera.

"This disease creates such uncertainties that even those most prepared to face extreme situations and make difficult decisions break under pressure."

Performing complex procedures such as intubation while wearing protective gear can be exhausting.

"People keep coming. You know some of them won't make it. Patients die from suffocation. What makes it even more difficult is that there is no end in sight," said Valentina.