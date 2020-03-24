& # 39; Bullet Train & # 39;: NY COVID-19 peak may arrive soon, swamp hospitals | USA News

%MINIFYHTML1c7ae9065bc353e62e0bad344fb9c1ea11% %MINIFYHTML1c7ae9065bc353e62e0bad344fb9c1ea12%

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued his most serious warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, saying the infection rate is accelerating in the state, which could be two weeks from a crisis that leaves 40,000 people in intensive care.

Such an increase would overwhelm hospitals, which now have only 3,000 intensive care unit beds in New York, the fourth most populous state in the United States.

The rate of new infections, Cuomo said, doubles every three days. While officials once projected that the peak in New York would come in early May, they now say it could come in two to three weeks.

"We are not slowing it down. And it is accelerating on its own," he said during a briefing. "One of the forecasters told me that we were seeing a freight train that was crossing the country. Now we are seeing a bullet train."

New York officials have been competing to essentially double their hospital capacity to 110,000 beds. Cuomo now said there could be a maximum need of 140,000 beds.

A paramedic takes a patient to the hospital after the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan district of New York City, New York (Carlo Allegri / Reuters)

According to the state, there have been more than 25,000 positive cases in New York State and at least 210 deaths. Most of the cases and deaths have been in New York City, a global hot spot in the outbreak.

New York officials plan to add at least 1,000 temporary hospital beds at the Jacob K Javits Convention Center for non-COVID-19 patients and thousands of beds elsewhere. But Cuomo said they are "not close,quot; to the number that will be needed. The state also faces shortages of ventilators and protective equipment for medical workers.

New York has 7,000 fans. Cuomo called for a national push to send fans to New York now, saying the city needs 20,000 of them in a matter of weeks. He said the team could redeploy to different areas once the peak passes in New York.

"I will take personal responsibility for transporting the 20,000 fans to any part of the country they desire, once we get past our vertex," Cuomo said. "But don't leave them sitting in a pile."

The medical team is seen inside the Jacob K Javits Convention Center after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the site will partially become a hospital for patients affected by coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan. , in New York City (Mike Segar / Reuters) (Nightlife)

Peter Pitts, a former associate commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and president of the New York-based Center for Public Interest Medicine, said the fans, roughly the size of two old VCR machines, are certainly portable. . But he said there would have to be a regional or national coordinator for medical products "to make sure the necessary products are where they should be."