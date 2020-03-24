2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic | Olympic Games News







The Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed a year until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Olympic Games will be held in Japan from July 24 to August 9, while the Paralympic Games will be held from August 25 to September 6, but both have been rescheduled for next year.

The International Olympic Committee said in a statement: "In the current circumstances and based on the information provided today by the World Health Organization, the President of the IOC and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a post-2020 date, but no later than the summer of 2021, to safeguard the health of athletes, everyone involved in the Olympics and the international community. "

More to follow …