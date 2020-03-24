2020 Tokyo Olympics: Organizers to Discuss Postponement of Games on Monday | Olympic Games News

%MINIFYHTMLdf8eb2e8e4c4173dfc591991d0bc017011% %MINIFYHTMLdf8eb2e8e4c4173dfc591991d0bc017012%







The organizing committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will hold an executive board meeting on Monday to discuss the postponement of the Games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLdf8eb2e8e4c4173dfc591991d0bc017013% %MINIFYHTMLdf8eb2e8e4c4173dfc591991d0bc017014%

%MINIFYHTMLdf8eb2e8e4c4173dfc591991d0bc017015% %MINIFYHTMLdf8eb2e8e4c4173dfc591991d0bc017016%

More to follow …