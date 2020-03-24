2020 Tokyo Olympics: Organizers to Discuss Postponement of Games on Monday | Olympic Games News

%MINIFYHTMLdf8eb2e8e4c4173dfc591991d0bc017011% %MINIFYHTMLdf8eb2e8e4c4173dfc591991d0bc017012%
Last update: 24/03/20 9:32 am
The organizing committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will hold an executive board meeting on Monday to discuss the postponement of the Games due to the coronavirus pandemic.
More to follow …
