$ 1.25B in advertising sales at risk – Deadline

Comcast's NBCUniversal said it is working with advertisers on targeting $ 1.25 billion in ad sales already committed to the recently postponed Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Proceeds from the official sponsorship flowing to the International Olympic Committee, which industry experts estimate to be around $ 6 billion but which are separate from Comcast's wheelhouse, will also have to be liquidated, which will be a huge success. .

In a global pandemic with low visibility and every precious dollar, companies are more likely to prefer cash to cash, rather than switch ads to a later date, probably in the summer of next year.

"NBCUniversal is actively working with our advertising partners to navigate this deferral, and we are exploring all options to better serve its brands and our consumers this year, and through 2021," said an NBCUniversal spokesperson.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the IOC agreed Tuesday morning to move the games as pressure mounted amid the rapid spread of the coronvirus.

NBCUniversal declined to comment on any financial blow beyond the statement.

The $ 1.25 billion in national advertising on all platforms, an Olympic record, "is at risk," said James McDonald of London-based advertising and media consultancy WARC. "With the consequences we are seeing around the world from the spread of this disease, business pressure is generally much higher than we have seen in earlier times."

Advertisers say, "‘ All that money we had tied up, that's something we can get back at a time when we need to shore up the ship. " So the $ 1.25 billion is at stake. They will try to see what they can get back, what will change. "They will probably defer spending if they can" since every dollar counts. "It is unclear how much of that spending the bank already has Comcast.

At risk, separately, are the official IOC endorsements worth an estimated $ 6 billion this year, double the previous summer games at Rio de Janiero. Denstu, the official IOC agency, changed the rules for these games, allowing for the first time non-exclusive sponsorships in a given sector, such as two airlines, Japan Airlines and ANA, and two banks, Mizuho and SMBC. The price to join three levels of national sponsors also increased.

"These funds are (also) at risk," McDonald said, calling the situation "completely unprecedented."

Executives at Discovery, Inc., whose Eurosport subsidiary has the rights to broadcast the Olympics in Europe, said in late February that the financial impact of a cancellation would be minimal because expenses would fall along with revenue. In separate statements Tuesday, Discovery and Comcast said they both fully endorsed the IOC and Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee's plan to host the Olympics in 2021 to ensure the safety of spectators, athletes, staff and the international community.

At a press conference in early March, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said: "We try to anticipate for big events what might happen so that we are protected there, and we also have insurance for all the expenses that we do. therefore there should be no loss if there were no Olympics. There would be no profit this year. " He said the company has insurance and "contractual protections."

The IOC did not say exactly when the games would return, but the idea is that it will be in about a year. They had started on July 24 this summer. Time is needed for the massive event involving 11,000 athletes. NBCUniversal was going to broadcast 7,000 hours of programming on all of its platforms.

Comcast will also lose the ability to use the games as a powerful booster for its other shows and, more importantly, for the new streaming service Peacock, which will launch on April 15 for Comcast subs and July 15. for the rest of the country.

Twitter and Snap, which are partners of NBCUniversal in presenting the content of the Olympic Games, will also feel an advertising restriction.

Comcast shares were mostly flat on Tuesday, representing a massive rally in the market that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average rise more than 5% and sent most of the media's shares to the market.

Just before the Olympics were officially delayed, Comcast had submitted a prospectus for a bond offering to the SEC that included some grim comments about the potential "material adverse impact of the coronavirus on our short and medium-term results of operations."

He warned investors of closed theme parks and delayed the release of movies. He discussed the interruption of "the creation and availability of our film and television programming in the United States and around the world … including the cancellation or postponement of sporting events, possibly including the Olympics, and the suspension of production. entertainment content. "

And as they affect Sky, these impacts materially exacerbate what was an economic environment and an already deteriorating advertising market in the UK and Europe in 2019, ”the presentation said. As for Comcast Cable, "While our network works well to meet the challenge of business and home schooling, it will also not be affected as economic stress affects our customer base for residential and commercial services."

Comcast expects the impact on the business to vary, but said it will generally depend on the extent of government measures affecting daily life and the length of time such measures remain in place. " At this point, it is impossible to predict such a measure and the duration and extent to which supply and demand for our products and services, including advertising, will be affected. This uncertainty makes it difficult for management to estimate the future performance of our businesses, particularly in the short and medium term. ”