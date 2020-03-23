Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

How South Korea flattened the curve

South Korea reported its lowest number of cases since last month on Sunday, a notable change from the several thousand cases that exploded there in late February and early March.

His strategy was not the total blockade that China employed, not even the widespread restrictions that the United States and Europe have implemented. Instead, it focused on rapid, generalized testing and contact tracking, writes our Interpreters columnist.

%MINIFYHTML60c3ad95ca44a68596e5cea2d9ace92c13% %MINIFYHTML60c3ad95ca44a68596e5cea2d9ace92c14%

In the week after its first reported case, South Korea moved quickly, eventually opening 600 test centers and keeping health workers safe by minimizing contact. Once someone tested positive, officials meticulously tracked their movements using images from security cameras, credit card records, even GPS data from their cars and cell phones.

%MINIFYHTML60c3ad95ca44a68596e5cea2d9ace92c15% %MINIFYHTML60c3ad95ca44a68596e5cea2d9ace92c16%

Reminder: South Korean officials warn that their successes are tentative. There is still a risk of resurgence, particularly as epidemics continue beyond the country's borders.