Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

How South Korea flattened the curve
South Korea reported its lowest number of cases since last month on Sunday, a notable change from the several thousand cases that exploded there in late February and early March.
His strategy was not the total blockade that China employed, not even the widespread restrictions that the United States and Europe have implemented. Instead, it focused on rapid, generalized testing and contact tracking, writes our Interpreters columnist.
In the week after its first reported case, South Korea moved quickly, eventually opening 600 test centers and keeping health workers safe by minimizing contact. Once someone tested positive, officials meticulously tracked their movements using images from security cameras, credit card records, even GPS data from their cars and cell phones.
Reminder: South Korean officials warn that their successes are tentative. There is still a risk of resurgence, particularly as epidemics continue beyond the country's borders.
In other developments:
India extended its blockade to the general population, grounding all domestic flights. Their cases are still relatively low, 400 people, but the government wants to get ahead of the curve.
Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany was tested for the virus after learning that a doctor she saw was infected. Her first test was negative, although she will continue taking tests and will remain isolated.
Markets: Wall Street fell on Monday even after the Federal Reserve unveiled a new expansive bond buying program in the US. USA The main indices in Germany, Great Britain and France were lower, and most Asian markets also closed.
There are a few lines: shutting down trips, cutting off nonessential activity within cities, and, perhaps most importantly, tracking down contacts for each positive case. The virus is highly infectious, and the sooner clusters can be found, the sooner a couple of cases can be prevented from turning into something much bigger.
And despite divided views between East and West on this, experts said they would make the masks ubiquitous.
Main point: "If it were possible to wave a magic wand and make all Americans freeze in place for 14 days while sitting six feet away, epidemiologists say, the entire epidemic would stop," McNeil writes.
If you have 8 minutes, it's worth it
Religion and pandemic
Religion is a comfort to billions of people fighting the outbreak. "In times of hardship, fear, or panic," said an Egyptian pilgrim, "or do you think," How can God do this to us? "Or you run to him for protection and guidance, so that it all makes sense."
But community meetings, the cornerstone of so many religious practices, They are now a clear threat to public health. Above, the temple of Wat Traimit in Bangkok is disinfected.
This is what is happening the most.
SoftBank: The Japanese conglomerate said it would sell up to $ 41 billion in assets while seeking to buy back its own shares. It has bet heavily on companies that are likely to take a financial hit from the coronavirus outbreak, including Uber.
Now a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
Reporting from an outbreak center
Mike Baker, our Seattle correspondent, has been reporting on the coronavirus outbreak for several weeks. He has covered an outbreak at a nursing home and dozens of deaths at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington. Our Times Insider The team talked to him about how it is.
What is an average day like for you right now?
Usually I get up between 6 and 6:30 and catch up on what's happening on the East Coast and in other parts of the world. I have spent a lot of time in the morning contacting various state, local and federal officials.
Right now, we are entering this phase where most containment strategies are in place and we are waiting for what kind of wave of cases affects the healthcare system.
How do you cover that?
Last week, I had the opportunity to enter the hospital system where the majority of patient cases die from the coronavirus in the country, and the staff members were willing to speak with me.
How does it feel to be in that hospital?
It is very difficult to overstate how heartbreaking it is to follow these families and stories.
On the other hand, you only have Amazing stories about the doctors and nurses on the front line. Many of them were exposed and quarantined and then brought back due to staff shortages. They are now reusing equipment to the point where face shields have to be cleaned with bleach wipes and their shields are fogged up.
