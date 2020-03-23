YOU. He continues to record his podcast quickly amid the global coronavirus crisis

YOU. He doesn't let the coronavirus pandemic ruin his podcast, and he continues with new episodes. You can watch a teaser video of a new expedited podcast below.

'We're not done with the whole ass ALL ️ Tune in #Expedited to see the hilarious but insightful convo between My big sister The Legend @luenell and me … This shit is hysterical, check us out NOW @spotify @podcastone @applepodcasts ", Tip captioned his post.

A fan exclaimed: ‘TIP is the GOAT! Thank you very much for inspiring me. I've taken every tip from TI to start my own record label, TM $, and we're about to make MILLIONS! I released a music video today, I would love to receive support and / or comments. Please take a look at it, I'll follow you!

Someone else said: Me I love it! It is not where you start; this is how you end. "

A commenter posted: ‘He went to school and got his degree! However, not all celebrities can say they got a college degree, "and someone else said," Everyone who follows me RIGHT NOW is followed up. "

Another follower said: "Jus 4 months in jail,quot;, she seemed very proud of herself "I was doing it more than 10 years!" ‘

Another fan exclaimed, "I'm done!" Luenell is awesome! I have even more respect for her! She said "yes fool,quot;! They love when people think they know, but they have no real idea about a person's background! #greatinterview ".

Not too long ago, Tip infuriated his fans with a video he shared on his social media account.

You probably already know that T.I. He's been behind the police for a long time, and with every opportunity he gets, he posts another video to show alleged abuse of them.

Ad

Not long ago, he shared one more video, and his fans were really pissed off, and showed their reactions in the comments.



Post views:

0 0