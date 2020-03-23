YOU. Allegedly cheating on Tiny wife again with her MV model

WENN / Instar

This was not the first time that the rapper was accused of having an amazing eye like in an episode of & # 39; T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle & # 39 ;, the Xscape singer confronted her husband for his infidelity.

There seems to be a problem in paradise between the rapper YOU. and wife Tiny (Tomeka cottle) The couple, who previously separated because T.I. he cheated on her, she was hit with another rumor of infidelity when T.I. Supposedly he was dating a young model.

The speculation began after a beautiful Instagram model named Beijing Beauty suspiciously posted flirty hearts during one of her live sessions on the photo-sharing site. The 21-year-old, who starred in the rapper's music video earlier, was seen sending Tip a black heart.

Neither Tip nor Tiny have responded to the allegations.

This was not the first time for T.I. be accused of having an astonished eye. In a 2017 episode of VH1 "YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle", the Xscape The singer confronted her husband for allegedly cheating on a woman she introduced to him. Infidelity led Tiny to file for divorce in December 2016, although they were together again in 2019.

The reunited couple stopped Jada Pinkett Smith& # 39; s "Red Table Talk"In December 2019 to talk about his marital past and what made Tip fool Tiny." Once I stood up, I felt like I should have a voice too. And that voice, it was a little bit different from what I was used to too. So for me, that's what caused the problem, "Tiny explained, adding that she didn't think she was just" being blatantly disrespectful. "

Admitting that she had "a voice that was timing," added Tiny, "I feel like he felt like, 'Mm. This is not the woman I love and this is not what I want. I want someone who if I tell him this, she's going to listen, and she's going to do this the way I want her to. "

"And that's where he went … he went and found someone to whom he can say: 'Hey, don't move … do this, do that' … he wasn't there, you know what I'm saying , her, "Tiny continued.