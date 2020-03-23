Yes, liquor stores are considered essential businesses in Massachusetts

%MINIFYHTML523b5abf25c8a4d40c46dbe33e79cf6011% %MINIFYHTML523b5abf25c8a4d40c46dbe33e79cf6012%

Businesses and stores in Massachusetts are becoming dark and remote, if they have not already done so, temporarily under a new emergency order issued by Governor Charlie Baker on Monday morning.

Non-essential services will be closed for two weeks starting Tuesday from noon to April 7, forcing stragglers who remained open amid the coronavirus pandemic to close their stores and offices.

But here's a place where shoppers can still hope to be there for a bargain or two: package stores.

Yes, liquor stores are considered essential businesses in the community, right there, among the select places that serve the public that can continue, such as supermarkets, pharmacies, service stations and medical facilities.

Governor Baker says the decision "is driven by federal policy as much as anything else,quot;

Baker, moments after announcing the emergency order on Monday, was asked about how places like package stores and marijuana dispensaries would be affected by the new regulations.

“Food and beverage operations, which would include package stores, are essential, and that is driven by federal policy as much as anything else, and is in every other order that we have read in all the other jurisdictions that were issued in the state level, "Baker said.

As states adopt their own approaches, guidelines issued by the Federal Agency for Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security, or CISA, establish the language that is largely used in state regulations.

The guidelines allow for the sale of food and beverages, and for beverage production facilities and beverage distributors to continue working.

Overall, the CISA guidelines and Baker's order encompass a broad spectrum of industries considered essential, from healthcare and law enforcement to financial services and the media.

According to a memo from CISA Director Christopher Krebs, the list is to "assist state and local officials as they work to protect their communities, while ensuring the continuity of functions critical to public health and safety, as well like economic and national security. "

"The Baker-Polito Administration released a list of designated companies and other organizations that provide essential services and COVID-19-related workforces that will continue to operate brick and mortar facilities during this two-week period," state officials wrote in their list. . "This list is based on federal guidance and was modified to reflect the needs of Massachusetts' single economy." Although these companies are designated as essential, they are urged to follow social distancing protocols for workers in accordance with the guidance of the Department of Public Health. "

Baker said medical marijuana dispensaries will remain open under the order, but adult-use dispensaries will be closed to prevent out-of-state traffic from reaching Massachusetts.

When asked why package stores are considered essential, a Baker spokesman pointed to the federal guidelines. A request for more information from CISA was not immediately answered on Monday afternoon.

Mass is not alone

As Baker said, Massachusetts is far from the only state that considers liquor stores essential businesses.

Across the state line in New York, "all food and beverage stores,quot; may remain open under Governor Andrew Cuomo's "New York Paused,quot; plan that was established Sunday night.

In California, where a shelter-in-place order is in effect, the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is allowing liquor stores to keep their doors open and restaurants to sell "beer, wine, and pre-mixed drinks or cocktails,quot; for delivery or pickup, according to USA Today.

Sidewalk sales are permitted in Alabama stores, and stores may remain open until 8 p.m. in New Jersey, the newspaper reports.

Last week, Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America President and CEO Michelle Korsmo released a statement saying the organization implores all governors "to keep wine and spirits retailers open so as not to encourage bad actors to exploit liquor operations on the black market. "

"Verifying age to prevent teens from being served, maintaining product integrity to keep counterfeits out of the market, and ensuring compliance with state and federal laws is paramount," the statement said.

Apparently, closing stores could, in some states, run counter to efforts to discourage people from staying close to home.

In Pennsylvania, liquor stores are closed, even though they remain open in neighboring New Jersey and New York.

"What happens is that people (in Pennsylvania) cross the river and enter New Jersey," said Jerry Hathaway, a lawyer based in New York City. USA Today. "Well, you know, traveling is bad. I think we should have a federal standard. "