XFL to NFL: Tracking Players to Sign NFL Contracts After 2020 Season Cancellation

The XFL unfortunately had to cancel its first season midway due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means its players are now free to register in the NFL.

Several players in the XFL have already had NFL jobs at one point, whether on a practice team, on a training ground, or in real games. For one reason or another, they couldn't stay in the big leagues and had to prove themselves in the XFL. But with more game tape, NFL teams are likely to take another look at multiple players because of their XFL experience.

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck told Sporting News in February that the scouts were "watching these games closely."

"A lot of these guys have spent time in the league, so these NFL teams will know them relatively well," said Luck. "But there is a lot of interest from many players in our league from other professional leagues."

We've already reviewed some players who should have a chance, but below we will simply follow the players who have secured deals. Expect some of the prominent XFL players like P.J. Walker, Cam Phillips and Storm Norton get deals early.

But while some players may sign deals with the team from the start, there is no guarantee that they will last beyond the training ground. The NFL rosters expand to 90 at this time of year and have to drop to 53 before the season begins.

XFL players to sign with NFL teams